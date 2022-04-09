He has made swagger a running theme of his mayoralty amid rising crime and a pandemic whose end is uncertain. He has railed about a dysfunctional city that fails its most vulnerable citizens while ordering a crackdown on homeless encampments and quality-of-life crimes. And he has professed a love for opinionated New Yorkers while bristling at criticism of his policies and hirings.

One hundred days into office, Mayor Eric Adams has applied his paradoxical breed of politics to the challenge of navigating New York City through a pivotal moment. The 61-year-old former NYPD captain has emerged as the tough-on-crime Democrat that many of his supporters and opponents expected. He has often alternated between the role of cop and cheerleader, focusing on public safety and partnering with the business community to spur the city’s economic recovery. At the same time, he has also carved out progressive policies to help the working poor.