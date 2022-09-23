It’s the first official weekend of fall! After an intensely hot summer, temperatures are due to hit the (high) 40s on Saturday. Don't reach for your scarf just yet, but you can say goodbye to sweating on the subway, and say hello to sweater weather!

If the past two years of the pandemic have left you missing the city’s IRL fun, you’re in luck – this weekend is packed with free things to do in person and in every borough. Explore banned books in Brooklyn, comic books in the Bronx, and books turned into movies all over town. To get your wheels turning, here’s a sampling of what’s on this weekend.