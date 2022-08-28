One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on the Coney Island boardwalk on Saturday night, the NYPD said.

Police said the gunfire erupted just before midnight near Riegelmann Boardwalk and West 29th Street on the western end of the path.

A 42-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the scene, according to an NYPD statement.

Four others, ranging in age from 34 to 49, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the legs and feet. The surviving victims were all listed in stable condition.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon. An NYPD spokesperson said it was unclear what prompted the shooting, and whether more than one gunman was involved.

It’s at least the second major shooting on the famed Coney Island boardwalk this summer. Last month, a gunman opened fire on a late night party at West 21st Street and the boardwalk, wounding five people.

This article was updated to more accurately depict the location of the shooting.