A shooter wielding what appeared to be an assault-style weapon shot three people early Sunday morning, according to the New York City Police Department. One of the victims was killed and two others were wounded, they said.

The shooting took place early Sunday morning, around 5 a.m. in a parking lot near a busy stretch of Cross Bay Boulevard and Desarc Road in Ozone Park outside a catering hall, police said.

Video obtained by the NYPost shows the shooter firing multiple shots from a long gun.

Police said the victims include a 38-year-old man who was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition and later died.

A 32-year-old man also went to Jamaica Hospital after suffering a gunshot to the face, police said. He was expected to survive.

The third victim, a 28-year-old man, walked into Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and was in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.