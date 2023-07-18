Lead pipes may carry water to as many as 900,000 New York City homes, more than 60 years after such pipes were banned across the five boroughs, according to a new report by the New York City Coalition to End Lead Poisoning.
By analyzing publicly available data from the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, the report found that nearly half of all buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan are served by pipes that are either certainly or potentially made of lead, a dangerous heavy metal that can cause permanent brain damage and other developmental problems in children if consumed. Staten Island’s Port Richmond had the highest proportion among individual neighborhoods.
The pipes need to be replaced for the health of the public, said Joan Matthews, senior attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council, which contributed to the report. That’s why she and the report’s other authors want the City Council to pass a bill mandating that city agencies replace the lead pipes within the next decade.
New York City treats its water to prevent corrosion, the chemical reaction by which lead flakes off the pipes and into the water supply, according to the Department of Environmental Protection. But lead levels can still spike depending on the temperature of the water and the time since it was last turned on. Nearly a decade ago, Flint, Michigan experienced a lead crisis after merely switching what water source went through its pipes.
New York City outlawed new installations of lead service lines — the pipes that carry water from central mains to individual buildings — in 1961. But many of the predating lead service lines are still underground, and because so much time has passed, it’s unclear exactly how many remain.
For the new report, the data team for the NYC Coalition to End Lead Poisoning — a group of experts and advocates that’s been campaigning for the cause since the 1980s — studied lead service line records published biannually by the Department of Environmental Protection. The city agency identifies confirmed lead service lines throughout the five boroughs. It also labels a pipe “potential lead” if historical records indicate that at least a portion of the water service line is lead. But it’s hard to know for sure because the pipes were installed so long ago.
The report’s authors classified the number of each service line by neighborhood and joined the counts with population data to estimate how many New Yorkers use the poisonous pipes.
The report found about 40% of citywide service lines include some lead pipe. Those service lines provide water to an estimated 1.8 million people, or more than 20% of the city's population.
“We know what the problem is,” Matthews said. “We know what the solution is. We just need to have the City Council and the [Department of Environmental Protection] to get to it.”
Brooklyn and Manhattan led the city in the estimated proportion of lead service lines, at 46% and 44%, respectively. The Bronx, meanwhile, had the largest chunk of confirmed lead service lines of all the boroughs.
Staten Island had a below-average proportion of lead service lines at the borough level, but its Port Richmond neighborhood, situated on its North Shore, had the largest share by far of lead service lines: an estimated 61% of its pipes are either believed or confirmed to contain lead. East Harlem, Coney Island in Brooklyn and Jamaica in Queens also ranked high on the list of neighborhoods most plagued by lead service lines.
Corporations and public health officials alike have known about the health hazards of lead — in paint and in pipes — for decades, said David Rosner, a professor of history at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. In New York City, Rosner explained, the popularization of lead as an ingredient coincided with a construction boom in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
“The city was growing right at the moment when the industry was really taking off,” he said. “It has become a ubiquitous poison.”
Rosner noted that Black and Latino New Yorkers are more likely than their white peers to be exposed to lead. Black, Latino and Asian children make up more than 80% of those whose blood lead levels exceeded the health department’s threshold in 2021, according to data collected by the agency. New Yorkers living in poverty are also more likely to suffer from lead poisoning, the data shows.
The NYC Coalition to End Lead Poisoning is calling on the City Council to pass legislation that will lead to the replacement of the toxic pipes over the next 10 years. In particular, they’re urging city officials to take advantage of federal money set aside for the project, including $15 billion made available as part of the White House’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Last year, the city used a state grant to replace some lead service lines for low-income New Yorkers, and according to the Department of Environmental Protection’s website, the agency has applied for federal funding to expand the program.
Matthews, the attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council, pointed to the city of Newark, New Jersey as an example of how the replacement could work. The city swapped out more than 20,000 contaminated service lines in the course of a few years using a combination of federal funding and bonds.
Rosner added another possible source of funding for lead pipe replacement: Suing the corporations that sold the contaminated products in the first place. Lead paint manufacturers agreed to pay the state of California $300 million in 2019 after a similar lawsuit — less than half of what they were originally ordered to fork over, Reuters reported.
“You guys made the mess, you created the mess, you have a responsibility to address the problems that future generations have,” Rosner said of the companies that laid lead pipes. “Right now they haven’t paid a damn penny for the mess they made.”