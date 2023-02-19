One of three firefighters who was seriously hurt fighting a blaze in Staten Island Friday has been released from a hospital.

Two other firefighters remained at Staten Island University Hospital Ocean Breeze, the Fire Department of New York said Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at on Shotwell Ave at around 1:30 p.m. Friday, FDNY officials said at the time. The fire spread to an adjoining home, the back of the first home had collapsed, and there was “heavy fire throughout." More than 200 firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene, FDNY officials said.

Two firefighters were trapped by flames on the second floor of one of the homes, the FDNY said. One jumped off the balcony and the other was rescued from a window. A third firefighter was hit by falling plaster, and suffered spoke inhalation when he lost his breathing apparatus.

The fire department didn't clarify which of the firefighters was released or offer specifics on their conditions.

Another 19 firefighters suffered more minor injuries as well, the department has said.

Strong winds stoked the fire and made it harder to control, FDNY Chief John Hodgens said in a Friday evening press conference.

“I cannot emphasize enough that this was a very close call for the FDNY,” NYC Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said Friday. “We could have lost three members today.”

The fire department hasn't yet announced a cause for the fire.