One teenager has died and another has been injured in a possible subway surfing incident in Brooklyn, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the vicinity of the Bushwick Avenue-Aberdeen Street L train stop, according to the NYPD.

One of the youths was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center in serious but stable condition, officials said. Outside the station, a group of distraught teens could be overheard asking police officers where their injured friend was taken.

L trains were running with delays in both directions as of late Thursday afternoon, according to the MTA.