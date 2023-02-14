Donate
Long-distance dating in New York: Sunset Park to Manhattan

15 photos

Jesus Mendez Canela, and Karla Casco, both 30. Casco lives in from Sunset Park, and Mendez Canela in Washington Heights.

Gabriela Bhaskar for Gothamist

Jesus Mendez Canela’s penny board sits at Karla Casco’s house.

Gabriela Bhaskar for Gothamist

Casco packs her pink duffle bag in preparation for a weekend with her partner. She brings two outfits for casual fun, one in case they go out and a bag of fruit — she knows he won’t have any at his place.

Gabriela Bhaskar for Gothamist

And her Nintendo Switch.

Gabriela Bhaskar for Gothamist
Gabriela Bhaskar for Gothamist

Casco buys a bubble tea for Mendez Canela before hopping on the train. She says Sunset Park has much better options than Washington Heights.

Gabriela Bhaskar for Gothamist

Casco waits for N train, her fest leg of her travel to Washington Heights.

Gabriela Bhaskar for Gothamist
Gabriela Bhaskar for Gothamist
Gabriela Bhaskar for Gothamist

“I'll let him know exactly when I'm leaving so he can know where I'm at," Casco says. "When I'm crossing the bridge, if there's delays, if there's something crazy going on on my cart."

Gabriela Bhaskar for Gothamist

Casco on the uptown A train.

Gabriela Bhaskar for Gothamist

Jesus Mendez Canela receives Casco at the end of her journey.

Gabriela Bhaskar for Gothamist
Gabriela Bhaskar for Gothamist
Gabriela Bhaskar for Gothamist

Casco and Mendez Canela at Mendez Canela's apartment in Washington Heights.

Gabriela Bhaskar for Gothamist