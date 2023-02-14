Long-distance dating in New York: Sunset Park to Manhattan

Share
Jesus Mendez Canela, and Karla Casco, both 30. Casco lives in from Sunset Park, and Mendez Canela in Washington Heights.
Jesus Mendez Canela’s penny board sits at Karla Casco’s house.
Casco packs her pink duffle bag in preparation for a weekend with her partner. She brings two outfits for casual fun, one in case they go out and a bag of fruit — she knows he won’t have any at his place.
And her Nintendo Switch.
Casco buys a bubble tea for Mendez Canela before hopping on the train. She says Sunset Park has much better options than Washington Heights.
Casco waits for N train, her fest leg of her travel to Washington Heights.
“I'll let him know exactly when I'm leaving so he can know where I'm at," Casco says. "When I'm crossing the bridge, if there's delays, if there's something crazy going on on my cart."
Casco on the uptown A train.
Jesus Mendez Canela receives Casco at the end of her journey.
Casco and Mendez Canela at Mendez Canela's apartment in Washington Heights.
