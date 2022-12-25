After the holidays your living room may be strewn with wads of ripped wrapping paper and gift boxes. But don’t forget: a lot of present-wrapping materials may be recyclable!
Here’s a quick guide on how to sort through the leftover holiday debris:
Green recycling bin
- Plain wrapping paper (foil, metallic and heavily laminated wrapping paper should be tossed in with the trash, not recycled)
- Gift and mailing boxes
- Smooth cardboard, like food and shoe boxes, gift boxes, and product packaging
- Corrugated cardboard (must be flattened and tied together with sturdy twine)
- Paper bags
- Receipts
- Mail and envelopes
- Newspapers, magazines, and catalogs
Note: Heavily-soiled or greasy cardboard should be tossed in the trash. And make sure to tie any boxes that don't fit into your bin with sturdy wine in bundles shorter than 18 inches, or place them in a clear 13-to-55-gallon bag.
Blue recycling bin
- Aluminum foil and other foil products, like trays
- Glass bottles and jars
- Food, beverage, and drink cartons
- Metal caps and lids
- Plastic cutlery
- CD and DVD cases
- Rigid plastic caps and lids
- Rigid plastic containers, including “blister-pack” packaging (e.g. often for pills, batteries), “clamshell” packaging (e.g. often for berries, screws), and acetate boxes
- Bulk plastics, like crates, buckets, and large toys
- Rigid plastic home appliances, like mixing bowls and flower pots
Trash
- Foil, metallic, and heavily laminated wrapping paper
- Heavily-soiled or greasy cardboard
- Soiled or soft paper, like napkins, paper towels, and tissue
- Hardcover books
- Foam plastic items, like cups, trays, packing blocks and packing peanuts
- CDs and DVDs
- Cables, wires, and cords
Dispose another way
- Batteries. Drop them off at a special waste disposal site, or schedule a pick-up if you live in Staten Island. Or bring your rechargeable batteries to a store that sells them; they must accept them for recycling.
- Many electronic devices including TVs, laptops, and cell phones.
This is not a comprehensive list, so check the Department of Sanitation or 311 website for more information on what else you can and can’t recycle.