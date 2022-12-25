After the holidays your living room may be strewn with wads of ripped wrapping paper and gift boxes. But don’t forget: a lot of present-wrapping materials may be recyclable!

Here’s a quick guide on how to sort through the leftover holiday debris:

Green recycling bin

Plain wrapping paper (foil, metallic and heavily laminated wrapping paper should be tossed in with the trash, not recycled)

Gift and mailing boxes

Smooth cardboard, like food and shoe boxes, gift boxes, and product packaging

Corrugated cardboard (must be flattened and tied together with sturdy twine)

Paper bags

Receipts

Mail and envelopes

Newspapers, magazines, and catalogs

Note: Heavily-soiled or greasy cardboard should be tossed in the trash. And make sure to tie any boxes that don't fit into your bin with sturdy wine in bundles shorter than 18 inches, or place them in a clear 13-to-55-gallon bag.

Blue recycling bin

Aluminum foil and other foil products, like trays

Glass bottles and jars

Food, beverage, and drink cartons

Metal caps and lids

Plastic cutlery

CD and DVD cases

Rigid plastic caps and lids

Rigid plastic containers, including “blister-pack” packaging (e.g. often for pills, batteries), “clamshell” packaging (e.g. often for berries, screws), and acetate boxes

Bulk plastics, like crates, buckets, and large toys

Rigid plastic home appliances, like mixing bowls and flower pots

Trash

Foil, metallic, and heavily laminated wrapping paper

Heavily-soiled or greasy cardboard

Soiled or soft paper, like napkins, paper towels, and tissue

Hardcover books

Foam plastic items, like cups, trays, packing blocks and packing peanuts

CDs and DVDs

Cables, wires, and cords

Dispose another way

Batteries. Drop them off at a special waste disposal site, or schedule a pick-up if you live in Staten Island. Or bring your rechargeable batteries to a store that sells them; they must accept them for recycling.

Many electronic devices including TVs, laptops, and cell phones.

This is not a comprehensive list, so check the Department of Sanitation or 311 website for more information on what else you can and can’t recycle.