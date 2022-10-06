Misc
Featured Misc Stories
Some exciting changes are coming your way!
Latest Misc Articles
We caught up with Saheli Kar, a CUNY SPS graduate, and talked about about how the online program for the MS in Data Science is designed to fit the hectic, multifaceted life of folks like us in New York City. [sponsor]
Target is collaborating with people across the country who are driving change in their own communities. Join host Ngofeen Mputubwele (lawyer, journalist, advocate) as he meets the people who are defining a better future for us all. [sponsor]
A dating app with no picture, no age, and no name required? [sponsor]
Blue Apron is constantly expanding your culinary expertise with new dinner options. Sign up now and save $50 over your first two boxes.
A response to the traffic conspiracy claims, the longest Uber ride in history, what are Drake and JLo up to and more day's end links.
Families are fighting for their lives to remain in Bushwick.