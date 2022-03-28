This post is a sponsored collaboration between Grubhub and Gothamist staff.
Most of the sushi hype in this town goes to the big-name omakase palaces which we're sure are delicious and all, but currently top out at more than $1,000 per person for a single meal at Masa. Even the more "affordable" big names out there will set you back a couple hundred bucks for a dinner that, let's be frank, probably won't even fill you up. Ever grabbed a slice on the way home from a 13-piece, $150+ omakase? We sure have.
But it doesn't have to be that way, because sushi can make for a perfect delivery meal! Sushi--or, more specifically for our purposes here, raw fish in its many guises--can make for a special-feeling and completely satisfying meal without triggering a bunch of financial anxiety. So here is just a small sampling of all the great, more neighborhood-y sushi options in the city. And if you order your dinner via Grubhub, even after generously tipping your deliverista you're still going to save money instead of going out, especially if you wash your dinner down with bodega beers, which are also available on Grubhub.
Chikarashi in Chinatown
Located on a bustling stretch of Canal street, Chikarashi has been serving first-rate "contemporary poke" bowls for more than five years now, combining some lovely cuts of fish with judiciously-handled toppings and sauces on top of well-vinegared sticky rice. The Salmon Ikura Chirashi is an obvious crowd-pleaser, the Spicy Hamachi has a nice bit of zing to it, and if you want your swimmer cooked, the roasted Hamachi Collar is really good too. And just about everything is under twenty bucks!
Chikarashi is located at 227 Canal Street -- Order Now
Sush1 in Chelsea
This Brazilian-based mini-chain was founded on a simple proposition: to make sushi as accessible as any other fast-casual food by a bringing decent quality fish--served as nigiri, sashimi, or hand rolls--to a counter-service setting, and only charging about a buck each for every a piece (most things are now $1.25). True, the fish at Sush1 is limited to greatest hits like tuna, salmon, yellow tail, and eel, but order one of those big combo boxes and you definitely won't get bored. And if you really want to wow your next watch party, splurge on a "100 for $100" platter for a sushi party at home.
Sush1 is located at 555 Sixth Avenue -- Order Now
Kanoyama in East Village
For a more traditional sushi experience that still doesn't cost a fortune, the beloved neighborhood spot Kanoyama, sprawled out a bit at the corner of Second Avenue and 11th Street, has been making locals and destination date-nighters happy for some 15 years now. The prices aren't too scary ($42 for Chirashi; a beautiful Sushi and Sashimi platter for two will run you $138), the fish is always top-notch, and if you order delivery via Grubhub, it makes for a perfect meal for a romantic evening at home.
Kanoyama is located at 175 Second Avenue -- Order Now
Go Fish in Midtown East
After a rough early pandemic period, the food halls in Manhattan run by Urbanspace have come roaring back to life--and with more opening soon--including this art deco gem inside the historic General Electric building at 570 Lexington Avenue. Eight vendors sling the wares here, but our favorite for a bright and flavorful lunch might be Go Fish Sushi Box, which delivers, via Grubhub, loaded up Chirashi bowls as well as rolls and nigiri-sashimi combos. Even the fanciest dishes top out at about $15, too, so it's easy to treat yourself.
Go Fish us at the 570 Lexington Market -- Order Now
Momoya on the Upper West Side and in Chelsea
Since the mid-aughts the Momoyas on the UWS and in Chelsea have been serving up crowd-pleasing platters, bowls, and rolls in stylish settings, establishing themselves as neighborhood go-tos for those nights when the craving for sushi hits hard. We usually keep it simple here and get a Chirashi, but the Bakudan Roll with spicy scallop, the Momoya Black Cod Roll, and the Salmon Crunch Roll are all fun and satisfying options too. Good non-fish dishes are available as well. Order delivery via Grubhub and suddenly your random Tuesday night at home just got a lot more exciting.
Momoya is located at 427 Amsterdam Ave and 185 Seventh Ave -- Order Now
Bessou in the East Village
Bessou on Bleecker Street isn't really a sushi restaurant per se; the tag "modern Japanese comfort food" is a much better descriptor, and the menu features plenty of non-fish fare like Spicy Miso Spare Ribs, Fried Chicken Sandwiches, and loaded bowls of hot or cold Udon noodles. That said, our favorite things here are probably Maiko Kyogoku and chef Emily Yuen's fantastic Crispy Rice creations, triangles of the chewy, crackling grain piled high with either salmon, spicy tuna, or enoki mushroom and black garlic. It's one of our most frequent sushi(ish) cravings, and, with delivery via Grubhub, it's also one that's easily satisfied.
Bessou is located at 5 Bleecker Street -- Order Now
Yubu in the East Village
More not-standard-sushi for the list! Yubu, which opened its tiny storefront on East 7th Street during our second pandemic summer, sells only one thing: yubuchobap, which are Korean fried bean curd pockets stuffed with sushi-style vinegared rice. Ah but "yubu," as it's abbreviated here, proves to be the perfect vehicle for all manner of rich and hearty toppings, including Salmon, Spicy Tuna, and Crabmeat with special Myungran Mayo sauce. The meaty ones (Pork Jaeyook, Beef Bulgogi) are excellent too. Put this place into your regular Grubhub delivery rotation.
Yubu is located at 86 East 7th Street -- Order Now
Beyond Sushi in Midtown West, on Upper East Side, Nolita, Garment District
For more than a decade now the mini-chain Beyond Sushi has been delighting both vegans and omnivores alike with their lovely, creative, completely meatless "sushi" pieces and rolls. Vegetable dishes like the earthy Mighty Mushroom Roll and the festive-looking Rainbow Roll anchor the menu here, but in recent years the franchise has expanded its offering to include things like Fried Chik'n Bao and Impossible Meat dumplings.
Beyond Sushi has locations in Midtown, the UES, Nolita, and the Garment District -- Order Now
