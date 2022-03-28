This post is a sponsored collaboration between Grubhub and Gothamist staff.

Most of the sushi hype in this town goes to the big-name omakase palaces which we're sure are delicious and all, but currently top out at more than $1,000 per person for a single meal at Masa. Even the more "affordable" big names out there will set you back a couple hundred bucks for a dinner that, let's be frank, probably won't even fill you up. Ever grabbed a slice on the way home from a 13-piece, $150+ omakase? We sure have.

But it doesn't have to be that way, because sushi can make for a perfect delivery meal! Sushi--or, more specifically for our purposes here, raw fish in its many guises--can make for a special-feeling and completely satisfying meal without triggering a bunch of financial anxiety. So here is just a small sampling of all the great, more neighborhood-y sushi options in the city. And if you order your dinner via Grubhub, even after generously tipping your deliverista you're still going to save money instead of going out, especially if you wash your dinner down with bodega beers, which are also available on Grubhub.