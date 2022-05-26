Not that any of that seemed to dissuade the hordes who showed up for fun in the sun last weekend. For the most part, people just ignored the signs and half-hearted barriers, and plopped down wherever they could. And despite the danger of swimming here without lifeguards on duty, there were plenty of people out there in the waves. It remains to be seen how vigorously the no swimming rule will be enforced by the Parks department going forward.

Patrick Kearns, a former Rockaway lifeguard who was lounging on the sand around Beach 112th Street on Sunday, told Gothamist he thought the beach closures were "a real bummer. I think it would have been cool to see them finish the rock jetties before the summer started. It seemed like they made some good progress, I don't know what's holding them back."

Open ocean or not, up on the boardwalk, and inland — by which we mean a block or two away — there are loads of excellent things to eat out here. If you want to take advantage of all that beach heading toward Belle Harbor, take the MTA shuttle to the end of line, Beach 116th Street.

There are a number of generic delis between the subway and the sand over here, where you can get an okay sandwich and a bag of chips for a picnic. Pickles and Pie has the best name and most colorful sign, but their food is indistinguishable from less flashy spots on the strip. Other options on Beach 116th include Meat Up Grill for burgers, the venerable slice shop Ciro's for pizza, and Carvel for some bland, frozen nostalgia. And for all you health nuts, there's a slick new smoothie and acai-bowl shop called Baya Bar.