After two pandemic-truncated seasons, the hugely popular food market Smorgasburg is starting right on time again this year, with a full slate of vendors setting up shop on Fridays at the World Trade Center, Saturdays in Jersey City, and Sundays at Breeze Hill in Prospect Park. The largest Smorgasburg, located in Williamsburg, is scheduled to open in June, once construction in Marsha P. Johnson State Park is completed.

"It feels really, really good to be out here, our first April opening day in three years," Eric Demby, the co-founder of Smorgasburg, told Gothamist on Friday. "It's been a long-ass three years. We're all really relying on this outdoor season of 2022, and though we all want to move past the pandemic there's also an understanding that maybe we're never really moving past it. So it's no longer about getting back to where we were, but at least we can bring the joy back into what we do."