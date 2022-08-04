It's been quite a journey for Astoria's World Artisan Market. The warehouse-turned-food hall on 31st Street was first announced in 2018, but then got hit with a change of ownership, the global pandemic, supply-chain issues and construction delays related to a backed-up city bureaucracy.

Finally though, as of last week, five of the seven spaces here are up and running. A sixth, the legendary Arepa Lady of Jackson Heights, is set to open soon.

WAM, as it's calling itself, is really more of a strip mall than a food hall, with each restaurant given a separate entrance onto the sidewalk, as well as space for its own outdoor dining area. And, for the most part, these are full-service sit-down restaurants, as opposed to the usual food court model of takeout counters and communal seating areas.

The interiors maintain their industrial character throughout — exposed pipes and HVAC, high ceilings, poured concrete floors — but each restaurant has been given lots of leeway to personalize their space, and it doesn't feel at all cookie-cutter. An especially welcome feature on this semi-desolate stretch of 31st: the building is set back far enough from the street, and the elevated N/W above, that there's plenty of light streaming through all those big front windows.

Gothamist visited the mostly completed site last Sunday afternoon. Here's a rundown of what you can expect.