The rooftop bar and restaurant at Williamsburg's Hoxton Hotel has, like most of the city's vista-forward venues — there are at least four such aeries on this stretch of Wythe Avenue alone — been serving food entirely unworthy of its views since it first opened in the fall in 2018.

Not any more. As of last week, the Hoxton's rooftop is home to Laser Wolf, a fantastic Israel-style shipudiya (skewer house) that comes to us via Philadelphia (and Chicago). Named after Lazar Wolf, the butcher in the iconic Jewish musical "Fiddler on the Roof," it's an instant contender, in a very crowded field, for Brooklyn's best new restaurant.

The ownership story is a bit complicated. Laser Wolf Brooklyn is a partnership between CookNSolo, chef Michael Solomon and Steve Cook's Philadelphia-based restaurant group, which operated the very good hummus cafe Dizengoff in the Chelsea Market back in 2016, and boasts the likes of the acclaimed Zahav, the beloved Federal Donuts and the original Laser Wolf in its portfolio; and the Chicago-based Boka Restaurant Group, headed by Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz. Boehm and Solomon are old friends, Boka runs a couple of spots in the Hoxton out in the Midwest and things kind of fell into place from there.

"I'm just excited that it's finally here," Boehm told Gothamist during Laser Wolf's opening week. "Mike and I have been talking about doing something like this for a long, long time, and it's a lot more fun to do it than talk about it. And look at this great big beautiful piece of art we have in the dining room!" he said, gesturing at the view of the East River, and the Manhattan skyline beyond.