Last Thursday, Polish communities celebrated Tłusty Czwartek, a sugar-filled feast preceding Lenten lean times. A centerpiece of the Fat Thursday festivities, Pączki is a doughnut lovers' dream: It's a paunchy pastry traditionally laden with jelly, then is either glazed or rolled in powdered sugar.

While the feast happened last week, many Polish bakeries will have Pączki for sale during Mardi Gras on Tuesday. A single Pączki is rich and filling enough to make you want a nap immediately afterwards. But if you felt compelled to do a self-guided Pączki walking tour tomorrow, you could definitely do that, especially around New York City's resident Polish enclave, in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Here are several spots that we know of that'll be serving a range of sweet Pączki all day long.

Syrena Bakery

This haunt has scores of bagels, breads, and pastries on any given day. Head there to get your Pączki fix on Tuesday, though, particularly if you're keen on rosehip or prune jelly fillings. If you're feeling something different, they have a vanilla pudding number with chocolate on top.

Syrena is at 207 Norman Street, between Russell and Humboldt Streets, in Greenpoint.

Northside Bakery

Northside Bakery has several locations, but their Greenpoint outpost is located less than a three minute walk away from Syrena, also on Nassau Avenue. If you're lucky, you'll get to sample some Pączki with a custard filling. The customary rose jelly will be available, of course, and the bakery says they'll likely have coconut and chocolate custard available as well. Your best bet is to get there in the morning before they're all gone.

Northside has three locations: There's one in Greenpoint and one in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and another in Glendale, Queens. Head over to their website to check out individual locations and hours.

Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop

This beloved Greenpoint go-to will have oodles of Pączki varieties for sale tomorrow: There's raspberry jam with glaze, cinnamon sugar, prune plum with powdered sugar, custard with chocolate on top, and the traditional rendition, which features rose jam with powder and rose jam with glaze. Peter Pan tells Gothamist that they sold out of Pączki very quickly on Fat Thursday, and have tons of orders in already, so get there on the earlier side if you can.

Peter Pan is located at 727 Manhattan Ave, between Norman and Meserole Streets, in Greenpoint.

East Village Meat Market

For a bare-bones and solid rosehip-flavored Pączki, head to the East Village Meat Market. This is a two for one: You can get your pastry, and nibble on something saltier (this is the butcher, after all) if the craving strikes.

The East Village Meat Market is located at 139 2nd Ave #1, between East 9th Street and St. Marks Place.

JW Real Polish Delicatessen

South Brooklyn's JW Real Polish Delicatessen is the place to get bonafide smoked meats and homemade Polish fare. A special kind of Pączki, packed with mixed fruit jelly inside, is on their baked goods roster as well.

JW Real Polish Delicatessen is located at 321 Church Avenue, between East 3rd and East 4th Streets, in Kensington, Brooklyn.

Update, March 2022: This story has been updated to reflect Jaslowiczanka Bakery in Greenpoint has closed.