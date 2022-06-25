It’s been four years since beloved chef, writer and host Anthony Bourdain died. Friends and fans mourned the loss in 2018, posting tributes online and contributing to pop-up memorials in front of Les Halles, where Bourdain was once executive chef.

In 2019, Bourdain’s close friends and chefs Eric Ripert and José Andres declared his birthday, June 25th, Bourdain Day, calling on people to celebrate his life. "I suffered so much grief after what happened that I only hope people will turn all that grief into happiness of life, and remembering how Tony made the world a smaller place by bringing us all together," Andrés told Esquire in 2019.

In honor of Bourdain Day, explore the places he visited in New York and New Jersey while shooting his food and travel shows “The Layover,” “No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown.” The open locations are also in this handy Google Map, which you can save to your phone.