It’s been four years since beloved chef, writer and host Anthony Bourdain died. Friends and fans mourned the loss in 2018, posting tributes online and contributing to pop-up memorials in front of Les Halles, where Bourdain was once executive chef.
In 2019, Bourdain’s close friends and chefs Eric Ripert and José Andres declared his birthday, June 25th, Bourdain Day, calling on people to celebrate his life. "I suffered so much grief after what happened that I only hope people will turn all that grief into happiness of life, and remembering how Tony made the world a smaller place by bringing us all together," Andrés told Esquire in 2019.
In honor of Bourdain Day, explore the places he visited in New York and New Jersey while shooting his food and travel shows “The Layover,” “No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown.” The open locations are also in this handy Google Map, which you can save to your phone.
Brooklyn
Blanca (Temporarily closed)
261 Moore St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Toné Café
265 Neptune Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Gloria’s
987 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225
Pok Pok (Closed)
Primorski Restaurant (Closed)
Randazzo’s Clam Bar
2017 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Sunny’s Bar
253 Conover St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Jay & Lloyd’s Kosher Deli (Closed)
Roberta’s
261 Moore St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
The Bronx
188 Cuchifritos
158 E 188th St, The Bronx, NY 10468
Barry’s West Indian & American Restaurant
707 E 235th St, The Bronx, NY 10466
Lammy’s
987 E 233rd St, The Bronx, NY 10466
Sea Shore Restaurant
591 City Island Ave, The Bronx, NY 10464
Liebman’s Deli
552 W 235th St, The Bronx, NY 10463
Queens
Yu Garden Dumpling House
135-33 40th Rd, Queens, NY 11354
Geo Si Gi
15228 Northern Blvd, Queens, NY 11354
Neir’s
87-48 78th St, Queens, NY 11421
Lhasa Fast Food
76-03 37th Ave, Queens, NY 11372
Brisas Del Mar
9902 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Park, NY 11694
Africana Restaurant
14612 Liberty Ave, Queens, NY 11435
Mu Ramen (Closed)
Casa Enrique
5-48 49th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101
Evelia Coyotzi Tamales
Roosevelt Ave & Junction Blvd, Corona, NY 11368
Staten Island
Jade Island
2845 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314
New Asha Restaurant
322 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301
Manhattan
Brasserie Les Halles (Closed)
411 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10016
Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare
431 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018
Ray’s Candy Store
113 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009
El Castillo de la Jagua
113 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002
Veselka
144 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
Max Fish (Closed, but doing pop up events in different spaces)
B&H Dairy Restaurant
127 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
Public Kitchen (Closed)
Emilio’s Ballato
55 E Houston St, New York, NY 10012
John’s of 12th Street
302 E 12th St, New York, NY 10003
Spotted Pig (Closed)
Manganaros (Closed)
Keen’s Steakhouse
72 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018
Russ & Daughters
179 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002
Katz’s
205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002
Eisenberg’s Sandwich Shop
174 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010
Schaller & Weber
1654 2nd Ave #1, New York, NY 10028
Hop Kee
21 Mott St, New York, NY 10013
Le Veau D’or (Temporarily closed)
129 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022
Sophie’s
507 E 5th St, New York, NY 10009
BaoHaus (Closed)
Takashi (Closed)
The Burger Joint
119 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019
Big Gay Ice Cream
207 Front St, New York, NY 10038
Bemelmans Bar
35 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021
Birreria
200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010
Papaya King
179 East 86th St, New York, NY 10028
New Jersey
Hiram’s
1345 Palisade Ave Fort Lee, NJ
Howard Johnson’s Restaurant (now The Robinson Ale House)
1200 Ocean Avenue Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Klein’s Fish Market
708 River Road, Belmar, NJ 07719
Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse
369 Stamets Rd, Milford, NJ 08848
Baumgart’s Café
45 E Palisade Ave Englewood, NJ, 07631
Mitsuwa Marketplace
595 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020
So Kong Dong
130 Main St. Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Gencarelli’s Bakery
446 Broad St, Bloomfield NJ 07003
Frank’s Deli
1406 Main St. Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Dock’s Oyster House
2405 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Knife and Fork Inn
3600 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Tony & Ruth Steaks
837 N 8th St, Camden, NJ 08102
Donkey’s Place
1223 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103
Lucille’s Country Cooking
1496 Route 539, Barnegat, NJ 08005
James’ Salt Water Taffy
1519 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Hudson Valley & Upstate New York
Quaker Street Store
767 Pulaski Highway, Goshen, NY 10924
Mohonk Mountain House
1000 Mountain Rest Road, New Paltz, NY 12561
X20
71 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY 10701
Ixtapa Taco Truck
423 Broadway. Newburgh, NY 12550
Schwabl’s
789 Center Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
If your or someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.