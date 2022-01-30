West Village charmer L'Artusi has been one of the toughest tables in town since it first started serving its endlessly-documented plates of pasta back in 2008. But like everyone else, when the pandemic first hit almost two years ago, the crew had to change things up in a hurry.

"At the start of the pandemic we had to pivot like a lot of restaurants did to try and stay alive and keep our guys employed," executive chef and partner Joe Vigorito told Gothamist on a recent afternoon. "So we transformed into a delivery and takeout business."

It proved to be a big success. "We have a great group of regulars from the neighborhood," said Vigorito, "and we've gotten tremendous support during the pandemic." So much so that, even after L'Artusi started up their full table service again, the Epicurean Group team wanted to keep the takeout operation alive, though they couldn't handle the volume of both businesses from the single kitchen.

And so this expansion, in the form of two new restaurants and a takeout-only L'Artusi kitchen, was born. Located right down the block, at the corner of Hudson and West 10th Street, the new ventures are headlined by the amusingly-named spinoff B'Artusi, a pretty little wine and cocktail bar with an appealing, vegetable- and fish-forward menu of shareable small plates.