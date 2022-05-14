Erika Chou and Doron Wong's Rivers and Hills Hospitality Group has opened a string of hits since its founding in the mid 20-teens, led by the excellent Japanese-Italian hotspot Kimka on Kenmare Street, where chef Christine Lau is at the helm; and the equally great Thai street-food restaurant Wayla on Forsyth Street, which boasts a lovely garden out back and chef Tom Naumsuwan in the kitchen.

Now Chou, Wong and Naumsuwan have taken over the former Tartinery space on Mulberry Street with Wan Wan, a comfortably appointed oasis of a place that focuses on Old Phuket Town-style cooking. Thailand's island province is mostly famous for its beaches — Naumsuwan, who grew up in Bangkok, often vacationed there with his family as a kid — but it also has a unique culinary history.

"Phuket was a town where there was a lot of Chinese miners that came in the 18th century, and brought their food and culture with them," Naumsuwan's wife and translator Lalita told Gothamist last week. "So if you go to Phuket, there's a section of the city called Old Phuket Town, where all the buildings are Chinese or European style and there's a lot of dim sum. People go to the beaches and the resorts, and take food tours of Old Phuket."