This post is a sponsored article by Grubhub.

In New York City there’s always a new restaurant opening. Whether it’s a gussied up gastronomy experience or a no frills taco joint, it’s not hard to find your new favorite spot. If that new restaurant can stand the test of time, however, is a completely different question. It’s a tough gauntlet, but the restaurants still standing after ten, twenty, or even more than thirty years have officially earned their place in the New York City Institution Hall of Fame.

Here, we’re celebrating restaurants on the Upper West Side and Upper East Side that have remained old favorites for a reason. There’s something special about a classic restaurant that seems to have been around forever. It might be the familiar staff, the regulars you know and love, or that favorite dish you always crave. Plus, with an influx of younger residents who may not have heard of some of these, it’s always helpful to revisit the list. Whatever you love about New York Institutions, one thing is sure: in a city that’s constantly changing, sometimes it’s nice to go to a familiar spot.

These restaurants have been cemented as neighborhood staples for their incredible food and fantastic service. They have grown to become more than a restaurant — they’re neighborhood gathering spaces where memories are made. We’ll be trying old favorites, and reporting on new menu items at these classic Upper West and East Side institutions.

Although these spots may be classic New York City restaurants, you can also order from these favorites without needing a reservation. Delivery from each restaurant is available on Grubhub, so you can get menu favorites delivered to your door—even if you’re not a local. After all, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.