In New York City there’s always a new restaurant opening. Whether it’s a gussied up gastronomy experience or a no frills taco joint, it’s not hard to find your new favorite spot. If that new restaurant can stand the test of time, however, is a completely different question. It’s a tough gauntlet, but the restaurants still standing after ten, twenty, or even more than thirty years have officially earned their place in the New York City Institution Hall of Fame.
Here, we’re celebrating restaurants on the Upper West Side and Upper East Side that have remained old favorites for a reason. There’s something special about a classic restaurant that seems to have been around forever. It might be the familiar staff, the regulars you know and love, or that favorite dish you always crave. Plus, with an influx of younger residents who may not have heard of some of these, it’s always helpful to revisit the list. Whatever you love about New York Institutions, one thing is sure: in a city that’s constantly changing, sometimes it’s nice to go to a familiar spot.
These restaurants have been cemented as neighborhood staples for their incredible food and fantastic service. They have grown to become more than a restaurant — they’re neighborhood gathering spaces where memories are made. We’ll be trying old favorites, and reporting on new menu items at these classic Upper West and East Side institutions.
Sarabeth’s
While the original Sarabeth’s was located on the Upper East Side, this New York City classic has grown to four locations in the city, as well as several which span the globe. Yes, you may have to fend off a tourist or two in order to grab a table, but a small scuffle is worth it for Sarabeth’s famed breakfast and brunch menus.
Founded over 40 years ago, Sarabeth’s continues to serve up favorites like a hearty and satisfying spinach and goat cheese omelet. Dishes like the avocado toast make for a lighter breakfast or snack, and desserts deserve an honorable mention as well. Sarabeth’s chocolate truffle cake is deeply rich, and incredibly chocolatey. Don’t be intimidated by the crowds, Sarabeth’s is a New York institution for a reason.
Sarabeth's is located at 423 Amsterdam Ave.
Carmines
Chances are when you picture what a classic New York City Italian joint might look like, you’re picturing an interior very similar to Carmine’s: A sprawling interior, filled with white tableclothed tables covered in the huge portions of Italian-American classics. An Upper West Side staple, Carmine’s has been serving up Italian comfort food for over 30 years, but be warned: this restaurant is not for the faint of heart.
Carmine’s serves all their dishes family style, and that means very large portions fit for a hungry family of four. Would you like a Caesar salad? Get ready for an entire platter. Pasta with Bolognese? Prepare yourself to feast on at least three pounds of pasta and sauce. Come with an appetite or enjoy convenient delivery from this NYC classic for generous portions built to share.
Carmine's is located at 2450 Broadway
Epicerie Boulud
Epicerie Boulud, from famed French chef Daniel Boulud, has been a UWS neighborhood favorite for over a decade. While many of Boulud’s properties focus on elaborate, Michelin starred presentations and complex menu items, Epicerie Boulud is meant to be a great place to grab a quick bite. Much of the food has a more casual vibe, but the menu remains refined and elegant — the croissant or the breakfast sandwich, for example, which includes béchamel and gruyere.
It should be noted that Epicerie’s menu isn’t all breakfast oriented. It also offers robust sandwiches and salads perfect for an elevated lunch break. Or, if you’re looking for something lighter, a quick croissant and a flat white make for a great snack.
Epicerie Boulud is located at 1900 Broadway
Uva
As one of the first wine bars to make it to the Upper East Side 17 years ago, Uva has retained the same ambiance, charm, and extensive wine menu that’s made it a neighborhood standby for years. Trademark low lighting and a warm, inviting interior have helped make Uva a quintessential date spot, while a wide selection of reasonably priced wines by the glass and bottle ensure that it’s the type of place you’ll want to return to night after night.
Uva is the perfect place for a few glasses of wine, a fresh Insalata Di Pere E Gorgonzola and a cheese plate as the day winds down, but also features many more substantial options for dinner. Authentic Italian fare like a ricotta gnocchi finished in a truffle sauce is sure to please.
Uva is located at 1486 2nd Ave.
P.J. Clarkes
Last but certainly not least, P.J. Clarkes is far and away the oldest restaurant on this list. Established in 1884, the restaurant oozes with over a century of old New York charm, with locations in both the Upper West and Upper East Side. Wood paneled walls, red checkered tablecloths, and framed pictures of celebrities through the ages complement a menu of tried and true menu standbys like shrimp cocktail. While the front of P.J. Clarke’s functions like a traditional bar, the rear sections are designed for sit down, dine-in service.
As a tried and true New York institution, P.J. Clarke’s has played host to celebrities like Nat King Cole and Buddy Holly, and has gained a reputation over the years for their burgers. While burgers like “The Cadillac'' anchor the menu, items like steak frites round out the selection of hearty bar favorites. P.J. Clarke’s is a perfect delivery option for elevated pub fare as well as the old-school classics we know and love.
P.J. Clarke's is located at 915 3rd Avenue
