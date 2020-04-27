In normal times, the spry street vendor is a community fixture in Coney Island, where he organizes summer dance parties on the boardwalk. But business is hard when no one is outside, and he says he couldn’t find any help locally. So despite the health risks, the life-long New Yorker took the train from Coney Island.

“I came all the way down here because up in my neighborhood the pantries are dry,” he said. “They’re all like, ‘Not today, no food.’ They’re waiting on trucks”.

Josiah Haken, an outreach leader with the non-profit homeless assistance organization New York City Relief, says many of the city’s small neighborhood pantries were particularly ill-equipped to handle a pandemic.

“Many food pantries that are smaller are run by elderly folks, retirees. They’re volunteer-driven,” he said. “So when the stay at home order shifted from groups of fifty down to groups of ten, and then essential personnel only, a lot of volunteers just stopped going.”



Haken’s organization has paid staff, large food reserves, and an established distribution network--all of which have helped keep the operation running during the shutdown. But with many smaller organizations shuttered amidst an escalating food crisis, he said they have seen longer lines in recent weeks.

“It’s like someone hit a switch and all of a sudden all of these people who were in desperate need had nowhere to go,” he said. “So we’re one of the only resources that was available.”