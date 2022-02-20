In Israel, Sherry Ansky and her daughter Michal Ansky are food-world royalty. The former is a well-regarded columnist and cookbook author, the latter a journalist, TV personality (she was a judge on Top Chef) and founder of the iconic Farmer's Market in the Tel Aviv Port, which has since branched out to other locations around the country. Eleven years ago Michal gave her mom a stall at the market to set up a sandwich shop called Sherry Herring, and people have been lining up for her Schmaltz and Matjes ever since.

Now the Anskys are in New York City, taking over a one-time hat store on West 72nd Street with their first Sherry Herring outside of Tel Aviv. The shop actually opened last fall, but, as the waggish sign in the window warned at the time, with "No Sherry No Herring." Alex Benchimol, the restaurant's general manager, explained to Gothamist that pandemic importation delays forced them to open without their two headliners. The fish has finally arrived, however, and Ansky herself will be here next week—so now Sherry Herring is finally up and running with its full cast.

Sandwiches dominate the proceedings here--"it's the essence of what Sherry Herring is in Israel," said Benchimol--led by two types of herring, Matjes and Schmaltz, both of which spend three months in Holland getting cured in salt water before they make their way into your baguette.