Oh La! La! French Toast
This Midwood breakfast destination is one you’ll want to go back to again and again if French Toast is your thing. With nearly ten different takes on the classic, including some deliciously stuffed varieties it is the perfect way to add some sweetness to the day for the mother’s in your life. The berry version pairs perfectly ripe strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries each with a bit of tartness with thick, pillowy cinnamon bread with the kind of crispy edges we love on a good batch of French Toast. For a delivery order we suggest getting the ice cream or whipped cream on the side and adding in a side of bacon and home fries.
Oh La! La! Is located at 1624 Avenue M in Brooklyn - Order Here
Cafe Colette
This Williamsburg hidden gem boasts a beautiful sidewalk situation and greenhouse garden that feels like spring in restaurant form but we’re perfectly fine with taking almost anything from the menu home. Everything is organic, sourced locally, and served up rustic style making for the kind of easy eating that makes your heart (and your tastebuds) sing. With an ever-changing menu paired with tried and true standouts like the french toast, shrimp and grits, and the freshly baked scone of the day you can guarantee that you’ll always find something you love in every order.
Cafe Colette is located at 79 Berry St - Order Here
Sunday in Brooklyn
Trying to get a reservation at Sunday in Brooklyn is a bit like getting a newly dropped PlayStation at Christmas - a whole lot of stress with a marginally better payoff than waiting a week. That being said - the food is absolutely outstanding. It doesn’t get its name without good reason and for Mother’s Day, it is a surefire bet when it comes to wowing mom’s taste buds. You can’t miss the Sunday Pancakes - a fluffy yet crispy version of the eponymous breakfast staple doused in maple hazelnut praline and a dollop of brown butter. We wish you could taste it from this page but you’ll have to head to Grubhub and experience it yourself. The pancakes are indeed a must but pair them with the spicy shakshuka or the Steak and Eggs to really round out your meal. While the honey bear cocktail isn’t available for delivery (yet), it’s all the more reason to bring mom a glass of a homemade mimosa to show how much you care.
Sunday in Brooklyn is located at 348 Wythe Ave - Order Here
Teranga
This pick offers no eggs, pancakes or waffles but is an excellent comfy in-bed treat nonetheless. Teranga is a West African fusion restaurant located on Museum Mile in Manhattan. The eclectic bowls feature everything from suya - a Nigerian spiced specialty that’ll get your tastebuds standing at attention - to jollof rice - originally from Senegal and packed with tomatoes, spices, and lots of love and care - just like your mom. If your mom wants to feel like she’s taken a trip to a far-off land without leaving her bedroom head over to Grubhub, order a bowl and some Bissap and she’ll definitely be more than satisfied.
Teranga is located at 1280 5th Avenue - Order Here
Jajaja
Calling all vegan moms! Self described as “where south of the border flavor meets Lower East Side flair” Jajaja’s completely plant-based offering of Mexican street food, will have both the most rigorous vegan folk as well as the most adept tacos aficionado coming back. The coconut queso enchilada, the jackfruit tamale and the Guac-and-chips, are all a must for the table, but you truly can’t leave without trying their tacos (the spicy birria is a personal favorite). Four locations throughout the city and a wide array of meticulously crafted, exciting cocktails (matcha, coconut and tequila? Yes, please!), make Jajaja the perfect place for a boozy Mother’s Day brunch. And with options for both health and comfort, you’ll leave without feeling an ounce of guilt. Salud!
Jajaja is located at 162 East Broadway -- Order Here
