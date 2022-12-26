Most of us dream of waking up fresh and energized at the start of the new year. But let’s get real: Spending the last night of the year partying long past your bedtime can leave you feeling a bit worse for the wear the morning after. (Cue the headache-induced regrets about that last glass of bubbly.) Dealing with a hangover does have a hidden upside, though. You get a free pass to indulge in savory, sweet, greasy foods delivered straight to your door through Grubhub. From loaded cheese fries to chicken and waffles, there are plenty of dishes that can help you get back on your feet. Here are some of the best hangover foods you can get through Grubhub.

Veselka Veselka has got the perfect recipe for hangover relief: carbs stuffed with carbs. We’re talking about pierogies, and the long-standing Ukrainian restaurant in the East Village has spent the last seven decades perfecting their recipes for these savory delights. You may have spotted their pillowy potato dumplings paired with caramelized onions and sour cream at the Union Square Holiday Market around Christmas. But if you missed the pop-up (or just couldn’t deal with the crowds of shoppers), make a New Year’s resolution to order these East European treats to your door via Grubhub and start 2023 on the right note. Filling options for the pierogies include potato, cheese, sauerkraut and mushroom, short rib, and various meats, so you’ve got lots of options to choose from. And while you can get these babies boiled, we wholeheartedly recommend going with fried, instead. Or why not opt for a fried egg sandwich? You are trying to overcome a hangover, after all. Veselka is located at 144 2nd Ave. - Order Now

King David Tacos There’s just something about the tender flour tortillas wrapped around smooth refried beans and sharp cheese at King David Tacos that hits just right when you’ve got a post-party headache. The Prospect Heights restaurant’s all-day breakfast tacos made with pasture-raised scrambled eggs can also help undo some of the damage from last night. All the tacos come tucked in their own foil wrapping, so you can dig in without even leaving your bed. But whatever you do, don’t sleep on the flavor-packed chips and salsa. Their fresh, tangy flavors can stop a hangover in its tracks. King David Tacos is located at 611 Bergen St., Brooklyn - Order Now

Sweet Chick No matter how late you sleep in on New Year’s Day, you can get a scrumptious breakfast delivered to your door from Sweet Chick through Grubhub. Available all day long, with additional locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan, the Long Island City restaurant’s signature chicken and waffles have that sweet-and-savory flavor combo that’s quintessential for recovering from last night’s party. It contains four light and fluffy Belgian waffles topped with crispy chicken tenders in your choice of sauce (Classic Chicken and Waffles, honey garlic, buffalo, barbecue, and salted caramel), with flavored butters served on the side. And if you just can’t stomach the idea of meat in your hangover haze, don’t worry: Sweet Chick’s got a vegetarian version that’s just as good as the real deal. Desperate for some hair of the dog? Wash down those waffles with one of Sweet Chick’s bottled cocktails (like bourbon sweet tea or tequila lemonade), available for delivery. Sweet Chick is located at 46-42 Vernon Blvd., Queens - Order Now

Virgil’s Real Barbecue Virgil’s Real Barbecue has a dish that hints at the way you might feel on New Year’s morning: trainwreck fries. It’s a pile of perfectly crisp hand-cut French fries smothered with melted cheddar and jack cheeses and ranch dressing, then sprinkled with smoked bacon, scallions, and jalapeño. In other words, it’s everything you need to rally after a late night out. Skip the crowds of Times Square and let Grubhub bring it to your door, instead. Need a bit more nosh to kick that hangover for good? Virgil’s has you covered with some seriously succulent barbecued meats, burgers will all the fixin’s, fried chicken, and just about any side you could dream of. The fluffy buttermilk biscuits are like a carb-powered silver bullet for a champagne-induced headache. Virgil’s Real Barbecue is located at 152 W. 44th St. - Order Now