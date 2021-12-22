This post is a sponsored collaboration between Grubhub and Gothamist staff.

Have you ever been to a restaurant with dumplings on the menu and NOT ordered a plate or two for the table? Kind of impossible, right? Some are better than others, of course, so here's a look at some of the tastiest Chinese dumplings we ate recently, whether soupy, steamed, boiled, or fried, at places both new and classic, semi-fancy and decidedly not. There are a ton of dumplings out there that will fill you with nothing but regret, but these are not them.

