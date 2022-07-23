First-rate fried chicken is always a welcome addition in any neighborhood, so let's get the most important piece of information about the new Crown Heights spot Cornbread: Farm to Soul right off the bat. The counter service restaurant, which looks like it belongs in a suburban strip mall but in fact opened just a couple of weeks ago on Eastern Parkway, serves some very good fried bird indeed. Crisp-skinned, plenty of seasoning, juicy all the way through. Order with confidence.

Cornbread was founded about five years ago by Adenah Bayoh and Elzadie "Zadie" Smith. Both also work in real estate, but clearly have a personal investment in their soul-food enterprise. Smith grew up in Tifton, Georgia, and developed the Cornbread menu based on what she learned cooking with her parents back home, and Bayoh took on the project to honor her grandmother, a farmer and a restaurateur.

"Soul food for me has always been about the culture," Bayoh told Gothamist. "I grew up in West Africa, in Liberia, a country founded by ex-slaves, and most of our food was really food that ex-slaves brought back to Africa. We do collard greens, we do potato salad, we do yams, we do all of those things. So when I came to the United States, it was just this natural progression from what I was used to."