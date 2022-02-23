Albadawi in Brooklyn Heights

The Palestinian party spot Albadawi, which opened on Atlantic Avenue last fall, is an excellent place to gather with friends and loved ones for a feast. But you can, and should, also get these amazing platters of traditional Palestine delights delivered to your home, because not only will it make you happy tonight, this food works really well as leftovers. Get the heavenly Mansaf stew, with its glistening hunks of fatty lamb on buttery rice and layers of saj flatbread, or one of the six-layered beasts, like Fattat Lahma, which stars strips of beef, rice, chickpeas, crisp pita chips, almonds, mint, and lots of garlic tahini, or the Maklouba, which features chicken, eggplant, cauliflower, and potatoes.

Albadawi is located at 151 Atlantic Avenue -- Order Now