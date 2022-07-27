Even though they've been closed since the start of the pandemic, the owners of the Russ & Daughters Cafe didn't want to make a big deal that they were finally reopening. It had been a long time since they had served customers in the restaurant — they relied on online orders and take-out to get by during the toughest months of the pandemic — and co-owner Niki Russ Federman said they wanted to ease their staff back into the daily grind.

"We knew that as soon as we made it public, the floodgates would open and we didn't want to overwhelm them," she told Gothamist.

But this is Russ & Daughters — an institution as synonymous with New York City as Zabar's, Katz's and the 92nd Street Y (make that 92NY). Of course people were going to make a big deal out of it.

The cafe, which is located on Orchard Street near Delancey, was packed with customers late last week before they even told anyone they were open.

"Throughout the pandemic, people have been stopping by every day just wondering when the cafe was going to be open again, and it literally took no time at all for the tables and the booths to be filled again," Federman, 44, said. "It's been an incredible feeling because as soon as there were people back in the space eating and enjoying, it almost felt [like] I could trick myself into thinking that the last two and a half years hadn't happened. It felt like we had just picked up where we had left off."

The Russ & Daughters Cafe had their soft open last Thursday. They made the announcement official four days later on Monday, via a five second Instagram video. Less than 24 hours later, that video had racked up more than 103,000 views.

"There's been this euphoria to our return, and I think it's because for New Yorkers, Russ and Daughters is sort of a symbol of the spirit and resilience of our city and people," said Federman. "And it's also kind of amusing that there are out-of-towners who have been coming in the last few days, who had no idea we were closed, and they were just surprised to hear that they were some of the first people back in the space. So it's been really tremendous."