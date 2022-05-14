With Wan Wan, Team Wayla highlights Phuket-style Thai - Photo Gallery

The line is for vegan sneakers next door...
Hae Gune, a crab, shrimp, and pork fritter wrapped in fried tofu skin
Hor Mok Crab Cake
Moo Hong, braised spare ribs
Moo Tod Nam Pla, or fried pork belly
Yum Hoi, tempura scallops over a spicy salad
A selection of shared plates
Sen Pla, branzino with fish noodles
Mee Hoon Ped, BBQ duck over wok-fried vermicelli noodles
Guay Tiew Tom Yum Lobster
Guay Tiew Nua, sliced wagyu over rice noodles
The subdued design at Wan Wan includes velvet banquettes, throw pillows, raw brick, dark wood and drapes.