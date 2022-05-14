With Wan Wan, Team Wayla highlights Phuket-style Thai - Photo Gallery

Hamburger
With Wan Wan, Team Wayla highlights Phuket-style Thai

With Wan Wan, Team Wayla highlights Phuket-style Thai
The line is for vegan sneakers next door...
Scott Lynch/Gothamist
The line is for vegan sneakers next door...
Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Hae Gune, a crab, shrimp, and pork fritter wrapped in fried tofu skin

Hae Gune, a crab, shrimp, and pork fritter wrapped in fried tofu skin
Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Hor Mok Crab Cake

Hor Mok Crab Cake
Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Moo Hong, braised spare ribs

Moo Hong, braised spare ribs
Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Moo Tod Nam Pla, or fried pork belly

Moo Tod Nam Pla, or fried pork belly
Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Yum Hoi, tempura scallops over a spicy salad

Yum Hoi, tempura scallops over a spicy salad
Scott Lynch/Gothamist
A selection of shared plates

A selection of shared plates
Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Sen Pla, branzino with fish noodles

Sen Pla, branzino with fish noodles
Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Mee Hoon Ped, BBQ duck over wok-fried vermicelli noodles

Mee Hoon Ped, BBQ duck over wok-fried vermicelli noodles
Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Guay Tiew Tom Yum Lobster

Guay Tiew Tom Yum Lobster
Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Guay Tiew Nua, sliced wagyu over rice noodles

Guay Tiew Nua, sliced wagyu over rice noodles
Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Guay Tiew Nua, sliced wagyu over rice noodles

Guay Tiew Nua, sliced wagyu over rice noodles
Scott Lynch/Gothamist
The subdued design at Wan Wan includes velvet banquettes, throw pillows, raw brick, dark wood and drapes.

The subdued design at Wan Wan includes velvet banquettes, throw pillows, raw brick, dark wood and drapes.
Scott Lynch/Gothamist
