Your complete summer guide to Rockaway Beach 2022 - Photo Gallery

Pickles and Pie, one of several interchangeable delis at Beach 116th
Slick new smoothie and acai bowl place Baya Bar on Beach 116th
Welcome to the beach, at Beach 116th
Lots of sand, and swimming, looking up from Beach 117th
Kite flying amid the rubble, looking down from Beach 116th
This is what "sand and recreation" looks like
Jetty construction at about Beach 112th
Heavy construction equipment
The concession stand at Beach 106th. Note chain link fence blocking beach access.
When it's sunny and 90 degrees out, you're going to need more than a saggy chain to keep people off the beach
Brothers, at the Beach 106th concession
The perfect breakfast: A-faux-cado Toast and a Height of Passion smoothie, from Brothers
Caracas Arepas Bar, at Beach 106th concession
Uggggghh.
"Sand and recreation" looking down from about Beach 103rd
Dogs are not allowed on the beach as of this weekend
New pickleball court at Beach 102nd
E-zee rider
Everybody ignored the signs
Newly renovated Beach 97th concessions looking spiffy
The Beach 97th concession beach, chain link fence pulled back
Looking up from Beach 97th
A "no access" stretch at about Beach 95th
Connolly's has new owners, same Frozen Pina Coladas
Bernadette's on Beach 96th
The Cradle was closed on Sunday on Beach 96th
Mara's Ice Cream is crazy sweet
Sand patio at Mara's
Mara's Ice Cream on Beach Boulevard
The excellent Uzbek spot Uma's on Beach Boulevard
Uma's famous Pelmeni platter
Boaters at Bungalow Bar by the bay, at Beach 92nd
Bungalow Bar
Rockaway Beach Surf Club on Beach 87th, home to the legendary Tacoway Beach
Tacoway Beach
One of NYC's iconic dishes, the Fish Taco at Tacoway Beach
Ginger Strawberry Almond Financier, at Rockaway Beach Bakery
Tracy Oblosky's bakery is entering its sixth summer at the beach
Ripper's, at Beach 86th concession
When is a closed beach not closed?
Sharing the sand with massive construction equipment
Jetty construction at about Beach 90th
A "no access" stretch looking up from about Beach 92nd
Taking full advantage of that "sand and recreation" access