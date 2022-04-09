Hamburger
Gothamist
Gothamist
Close
- Photo Gallery
arrow left
Slide 1 of 14
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 2 of 14
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 3 of 14
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 4 of 14
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 5 of 14
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 6 of 14
The bar at Manero's
arrow
The bar at Manero's
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 7 of 14
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 8 of 14
The back garden at Manero's
arrow
The back garden at Manero's
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 9 of 14
Manero's Mortadella Plate and Whipped Ricotta
arrow
Manero's Mortadella Plate and Whipped Ricotta
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 10 of 14
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 11 of 14
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 12 of 14
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 13 of 14
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 14 of 14
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
arrow
End
Back To Article