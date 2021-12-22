The Hugh, like a lot of us these days, can't seem to catch a break. This striking new food hall, located inside what used to be called the Citigroup Center on 53rd and Lexington, was originally slated to open in the spring of 2020—a plan obviously torn to shreds by COVID's first wave. And even after the vaccines made indoor dining feel safer and more normal again this summer and into fall, the impressive lineup of 17 restaurants and bars here waited until November for the grand opening, as office workers and tourists finally started to return to the area. And now: omicron and a big "who knows?" about the neighborhood's immediate future.

But if you're in Midtown anytime soon, or even looking for an adventure-destination over the holiday break, The Hugh is definitely worth checking out. First of all, the place is spectacular, a 30,000 square foot, two-story atrium with a sprawling, almost park-like central seating area filled with real trees. Masks are required when not eating and drinking, and security does vax checks just to enter the space. The tables and cushioned banquettes are spread out enough to create comfortable distancing once you've gathered your meal from the various vendors.