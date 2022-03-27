Greg Baxtrom already runs two of the most popular restaurants in his neighborhood of Prospect Heights: the farm-to-table stunner Olmsted, and Maison Yaki, a French restaurant operating under the guise of a rowdy Japanese yakitori. And this after a career's-worth of cooking in the fine-dining kitchens of Alinea, Per Se, and Blue Hill at Stone Barns.

But Baxtrom is far from finished feeding us, and right before the pandemic hit he signed a lease on a sprawling space on Vanderbilt Avenue and set about creating something new. Now, more than two years, innumerable delays, and one major change of direction later--it was initially going to be a raw bar--we finally have Patti Ann's, Baxtrom's ode to his native Chicago, Midwest comfort food, and his mom Patti Ann, a retired elementary school teacher who he describes as being "as bubbly as a human can possibly be."

"I wanted to make something that the neighborhood could really use," Baxtrom told Gothamist on opening weekend. "A place that would stick around, even if, God forbid, another outbreak happens and we have to pivot to delivery. I wanted something you could quite literally roll up with some strollers and some kids and not feel uncomfortable asking if there's a table. I called it Patti Ann's because what's more family-friendly than my own mother?"

As such, Patti Ann's saves fully half of its 70+ seats for walk-ins each night, and Baxtrom bought a bunch of bike locks for what he calls a "valet stroller parking system" outside. The decor leans hard into the elementary school theme, with shelving units (built by his carpenter dad) filled with board games, a help-yourself blackboard, and a classroom-style map hanging prominently by the entrance.