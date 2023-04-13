It’s about that time: The sun is sticking around longer. You don’t have to reach for your jacket after a quick look at the weather app. Allergy sufferers have worked the Claritin D and nasal spray into their morning routines. Spring is here, and as it starts to heat up outside, attention turns to the city's rooftop bars. Thing is, everyone around you is thinking the same thing, which makes getting into some of the most in-demand spots a serious challenge. But there are some great destinations available for conversation and relaxation, if you know where to look. Here are five outstanding options for a beautiful night of sipping under the sky, without the hustle or hassle. Westlight, Williamsburg 111 N. 12th St. 22nd Floor, Brooklyn

You'll find the Westlight rooftop bar on the 22nd floor of the William Vale hotel in Williamsburg. The indoor dining section is chic and modern, with a hotel lobby feel, while the outdoor dining area provides sweeping views of Brooklyn, Long Island City and Manhattan. Want an even closer view? Grab a pair of the yellow binoculars scattered around the space. White tables and soft lounge chairs make it easy to enjoy a meal alone or with friends while you sip on original or classic cocktails. Glass walls around the outdoor terrace area are wrapped in lights that blink on as the sun sets. Westlight is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to 2 a.m. and Sunday from noon to midnight.

Bar Blondeau, atop the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg, offers gorgeous views and signature cocktails. Bess Adler

Bar Blondeau, Williamsburg 80 Wythe St., Sixth Floor, Brooklyn

The terrace of Bar Blondeau doesn’t officially open until next month, but as the weather is warming up, guests are welcome to sit outside to enjoy views of the East River and NYC skyline. The bar is stationed on the sixth floor of the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg. Patrons can choose from a wide selection of drinks priced at $11 during Sunset Hour, which runs from 5 p.m. to sunset Sunday through Thursday. Disco sounds provide a fun ambience for a family hang or a perfect first date spot. Bar Blondeau is open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from noon to 1 a.m. and Sunday from noon to midnight. Harriet’s Rooftop, Brooklyn Heights 60 Furman St., Brooklyn

Harriet’s Rooftop is the perfect place to bring friends and family from out of town for a great night of conversation. Set atop 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn Heights, Harriet’s offers glorious views of the Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn Bridge. The menu is on the expensive side, so it’s definitely more of a special occasion spot than a place to drop in casually. The expansive menu includes miso soup, tater tots, oysters and large selections of sushi rolls. If you want to fill up, large-plate options include lobster bao and steak frites. The rooftop is open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to midnight.

The Glass Ceiling offers indoor and outdoor seating, gentle grooves and a view of the Empire State Building. Courtesy Glass Ceiling