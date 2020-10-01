On Wednesday, for the first time in over half a year, I sat down inside a restaurant and ate a meal. Actually, I did it three times, at three very different restaurants, over the course of about five hours. My order was the same at each stop—a cheeseburger—but the setup and vibes varied considerably along the way, first at Pearl Diner, a small, old-school joint in the Financial District; then at Pastis, a sprawling beautiful-people hangout in the Meatpacking; and finally at Nowon, a hip Korean party spot in the East Village.

Overall, the restaurants where I ate, and the many others into which I popped my head during my tour, were operating well under the mandated 25% capacity. In fact, most dining rooms everywhere remained nearly empty even as their outdoor space filled up, perhaps not surprising given the exceptionally pleasant weather yesterday evening, not to mention the whole fear of catching a terrible contagious disease thing.

Each place I entered yesterday took my temperature upon arrival (though the efficacy of this step is suspect when the thermometer reads 83.1, as mine did at Pearl), and my info for contact tracing in case that became necessary. Other familiar pandemic protocols were in evidence as well, including menus via QR codes, sanitizer at every table, masks required whenever moving about the space. It felt reasonably safe to sit and eat inside these mostly empty rooms, but it could also be a little depressing, and somewhat unnecessary on such a lovely evening.