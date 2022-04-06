This post is a sponsored collaboration between Grubhub and Gothamist staff.

But first: coffee amirite? Unless, ugh, you ran out of coffee at home. Or if you're in the mood for a special, fun coffee. Or maybe you want a delicious pastry, or a full healthy breakfast, to go with your caffeine? Then it's more like, "but first: Grubhub." Because in addition to being your go-to for all sorts of snacks and meals throughout the day and night, Grubhub is also great for getting all manner of coffee drinks delivered right to your door while they’re still nice and hot, so you don't have to interrupt what you're doing, whether that means working, streaming a show, or just lounging in bed. Plus, if you’re returning to some less-than-stellar office coffee, Grubhub delivers right to your workplace.

There are obviously hundreds of places in New York City that would be happy to help you get through the day with a coffee delivery, including your favorite local bodega or cafe, but here's a quick look at a few of our favorites, both because they sell really good coffee, and because they have really good things to eat to go with all that caffeine.