When Manero's Pizza first opened in the summer of 2019, it was, amazingly, the only place on Mulberry Street, the very heart of Little Italy, where you could get a slice. And though the partners behind the joint were seasoned restaurateurs — Nima Garos and Karoosh Bakhtiar run the vegan Mexican hotspots Jajaja, among other ventures; and Roman Grandinetti splits his time with the excellent sandwich shop Regina's Grocery over on Orchard Street — there has always been a labor of love feel to the place.

Little Italy is home turf for Garos, who grew up a block away on Baxter Street, and Grandinetti spent his youth in Bensonhurst scarfing down double-decker slices from Lenny's, a la Tony Manero in "Saturday Night Fever." And now, after Covid and other delays, the team has finally finished the second part of the venture with the opening of Manero's restaurant, located in the space adjacent to their pizza parlor and featuring a tight menu of neighborhood classics, disco queens everywhere you look, and a spacious back garden that has the potential to be seriously lit all summer long.