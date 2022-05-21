Dona Murad and Andre Gerschel married each other three times during the pandemic: once in Bahrain, once in Central Park, once in France. These days they live with both of their moms in an apartment near Union Square (and also in Dubai), and share a gloriously complicated background.

"We both come from a multitude of mixed heritages," the couple wrote on Instagram, "including Bahraini, Persian, Indian, Moroccan, Jewish, Muslim, and Christian." Gerschel grew up on the Upper East Side, went to school in Canada, and until recently owned a restaurant group based in Dubai. Murad has roots in Mumbai, came to America for college, and runs a coffee roastery in Bahrain.

"It's sort of like you always feel, 'where am I from?' Murad told Gothamist one afternoon last week. "Not in the sense of not belonging anywhere, more just like adopting all these cultures into one identity." In fact, they call themselves "third culture kids," and they bring every bit of that multi-cross-cultural energy to Librae, their brand new bakery and coffee shop located right on Cooper Square.