Minus Moonshine in Prospect Heights looks very much like a regular neighborhood liquor store from the outside, even offering familiar drinks like beer, wine, whiskey, and gin—but all of the offerings here are non-alcoholic.

Co-owner and beverage enthusiast Apryl Electra Storms opened the shop last summer to fill a need in their own life. "I’ve quit drinking on and off over the last 20 years—sometimes for years at a time—but I always go back because I miss the flavor, the taste of wines and whiskeys specifically."

After quitting alcohol again in 2021 for Dry January, Apryl took a deep dive into the world of non-alcoholic beverages. They were thrilled to find a number of spirit alternatives, pre-mixed dry cocktails, even wine.

"Of course, I wanted to try everything," they said. "But it was really hard to source everything… I had to go into the city a lot and I like to stay in Brooklyn when I can, and there wasn’t anything in this area. I wanted to create a place with all of my favorite beverages and I just wanted to share them with other people!"