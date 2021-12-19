Under the emergency programs, boroughs that hadn’t had many outdoor restaurants prior to the pandemic saw their numbers explode. Before the pandemic, the Bronx only had fifty permitted outdoor dining spaces. Under the emergency program, more than 650 restaurants had expanded their dining space outside. The number of open restaurants in the city has risen to over 11,000 during the pandemic, where there were just over one-thousand open restaurants at the beginning of 2020.

Critics of the program from community boards have said losses of parking, unsafe sheds, and large outdoor parties, have decreased the quality of life in parts of the city that had never had robust outdoor dining scenes.

“Outdoor dining was critical in the revival of thousands and thousands of restaurants in the five boroughs,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of NYC Hospitality Alliance, which is helping to craft the new guidelines. “It helped New Yorkers, for the first time, get to eat, drink, and socialize after months of being locked in their apartments and homes.”

Many community boards across the city voted against lifting the old rules that governed open restaurants in the city, a first step towards the city’s new permanent program. In October, a group of West Village residents sued the city to halt making Open Resturaunts permanent.

“A significant majority of community boards voted against this. What would it take to stop this failed program?” asked Micki McGee, of SoHo, who attended the Brooklyn Borough Board meeting.

The community board’s votes were only advisory — and the city planning department voted to lift the old rules anyway last month. The incoming City Council is poised to do so as well.

Already, the Department of Transportation, which will manage the program, has signaled a massive shift from the structures currently allowed on city streets today. Structures will have to be easily removable, not enclosed, and built of prescribed materials and within certain guidelines to be eligible.

On top of that, restaurants would not be able to expand beyond the space in front of their storefronts, and hours of operation will be curtailed. Restaurants will have to pay for permits, and be up for renewal every few years.

The emergency program will still be in effect for another year — allowing restaurants to safely operate outdoors during the holiday season, which is coinciding with the omicron variant spike.

“For months, I heard people who don’t support outdoor dining telling us the crisis was over, we should get rid of it and then you see this big increase in covid cases,” said Rigie, with the NYC Hospitality Alliance. “Outdoor dining once again is proving itself a critical tool in the restaurant economy and New York City landscape.”