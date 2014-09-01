Once-acclaimed chef Todd Engish was arrested yesterday for allegedly driving drunk in Southampton Town. Newsday reports, "English, whose full name is William Todd English, was stopped about 3:33 a.m. for drifting out of his lane on County Road 39, Southampton Town police said. English, 54, of New York City, refused a Breathalyzer test, police said."

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and posted $1,500 bail. He also took a mugshot which showed bloodshot-looking eyes. According to the Post, "English, who was with an Asian girlfriend he recently met in Europe, had been at the Sienna restaurant in East Hampton earlier, sources said. Asked whether he had been drinking, English — who turned 54 on Friday — allegedly admitted downing two glasses of wine."

His lawyer said, "We adamantly deny the allegations levied against Mr. English and look forward to addressing this matter in a court of law."

Still, the Post says, per a source, that English has "been celebrating his birthday since Thursday." A waitress at Sienna said, "Todd was having fun. He comes here all the time. He’s friendly with everyone. He wasn’t acting crazy." He was later seen at a nightclub.

Earlier this year, Page Six reported that a wasted English was making out with two women at Provocateur—in front of his girlfriend of three years who threw a drink in his face. (English reportedly left with the other women.) Then a photograph of English in a hot tub with three topless women emerged... which was followed by him losing control of his restaurant, Olives.

In an interview with the Observer, English said of the hot tub incident, "Probably wasn’t thinking too much. It’s much better that I stay behind a hot stove than in a hot tub, is probably my answer to that."