“The fact that this tasted good 70 years ago when I was eleven says a great deal,” said Richard Barnett, 81, who snagged two dogs with sauerkraut and mustard. “It says that there is a certain kind of continuity... and that ordinary people can have good taste."

Cultivating that discernment, though, was a hard-fought campaign for the original owners of Papaya King. In 1932, a Greek immigrant named Gus Poulos just wanted to sell his favorite fruit juices that he discovered on vacation in Florida. But in a neighborhood populated by lots of Germans and East Europeans, that notion didn’t take right away.

“People didn’t know what these juices were. So he had to spend a lot of time and money giving away these juices to the public,” said Poulos’ son, Peter Poulos, on the Grounded in Greek podcast last year.

They played Hawaiian music and had women in grass skirts handing out papaya chunks to entice people. But when that didn't work, they gave in to the appetites of the neighborhood and threw in some frankfurters.