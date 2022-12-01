When it comes to Thanksgiving, there are die-hard enthusiasts for the traditional foods—and then there are those who wish they could just tell the turkey to take a hike. But here’s the thing: There’s no rule that you have to eat turkey and mashed potatoes yet again, or pretend that you can actually cook an elaborate feast in your closet-size kitchen. You can spice things up this year (and maybe start an entirely new tradition) by ordering a Thanksgiving meal that’s anything but ordinary from Grubhub. Whether you want a seafood-studded paella, pancakes smothered with strawberries, or even vegan pizza on Turkey Day, you can get it on time and at the lowest price, thanks to the Grubhub Guarantee. Move over, mashed potatoes. Here are five unconventional Thanksgiving dishes to order on Nov. 24.

Bar Crudo Swap the traditional Thanksgiving dinner for a show-stopping Spanish feast with this seven-fish paella from Bar Crudo, an oyster bar in Park Slope. A dream come true for seafood lovers, this pescatarian special features saffron-infused rice topped with nearly everything you can find under the sea. Octopus, clams, calamari, shrimp, branzino—you name it, it's probably in this party in a pan. Bar Crudo offers paellas to serve anywhere from two to 100 people, so this dish can work for any size Thanksgiving gathering. Pair it with some of the restaurant's tapas (like crab cakes and three-cheese jalapeño oysters) and craft cocktails (available for delivery through Grubhub), and you've got the makings for a non-traditional Thanksgiving-worthy dinner you'll crave the other 364 days of the year. Bar Crudo is located at 412 5th Ave., Brooklyn

Chola Unless you douse your turkey in hot sauce, Thanksgiving dinner usually lacks heat. Spice things up this year by ordering flavorful, chili-infused Indian food from Chola. The Indian restaurant in Midtown East is offering pick-up and delivery through Grubhub on Thanksgiving for those who want that buzzy head rush that comes from spicy cuisine. The menu is extensive, but if you zero in on the pao bhaji (also called pav bhaji), you won't be disappointed. The street food dish consists of a thick curry made from mashed vegetables and just the right amount of spice, along with toasted bread rolls to sop up all that tangy-peppery goodness. It makes for a filling meal on its own, but since it is Thanksgiving after all, make a feast of it by ordering some of the other tasty options from Chola's menu. Highlights include chicken tikka masala, Malvani fish curry, and lamb kebabs. Chola is located at 232 E. 58th St.

Screamer's Pizza Breakfast, lunch, or dinner, there's never a bad time for pizza in New York. And yes, that includes Thanksgiving, too. But since this is an anything-but-traditional Turkey Day celebration, skip the meat-topped pies and order a decadent vegan version from Screamer's Pizza via Grubhub, instead. This plant-based pizzeria in Greenpoint and Crown Heights offers some seriously creative slices, including Buffalo cauliflower drizzled with ranch, white pizza with almond ricotta and pepperoncini, artichoke and housemade vegan sausage, and a "vampire" option loaded with (you guessed it!) garlic. When these innovative slices show up at your door, your vegan guests will be deeply grateful for a turkey-free option this Thanksgiving—and the omnivores in the group won't even notice the missing meat and dairy. Screamer's Pizza has locations in Greenpoint and Crown Heights

The Original Buddha Bodai Vegetarian Kosher Restaurant Many New Yorkers already order Chinese food every Christmas, so why not make it your Thanksgiving tradition, as well? The Original Buddha Bodai Vegetarian Kosher Restaurant is open on the big day, serving the succulent meat-free dishes that have earned it a cult following over the last 18 years. You can't go wrong with the perpetually popular sesame vegetarian "chicken" with rice and broccoli. The crispy morsels confetti'd with sesame seeds deliver a punch of sweet and tang—flavors you don't usually find in traditional Thanksgiving entrees. You'll no doubt want to eat every last grain of rice soaked in the sticky sauce. As for dessert, swap your sweet potato pie for one of Buddha Bodai's inventive treats, like mango pudding or tofu cheesecake. There's also a mysterious dessert made with goji berries on the menu, if you're looking for something more experimental. The Original Buddha Bodai Vegetarian Kosher Restaurant is located at 5 Mott St.