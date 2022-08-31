This post is a sponsored post by Grubhub.

It seems like just yesterday we were welcoming the first days of summer, and now fall is almost here. But summer isn’t over yet – we’ve still got Labor Day weekend to enjoy!

Whether you’re off to the beach to soak up some summer sun, picnicking in the park, or heading to a rooftop party with friends, we’ve put together a list of some of the best Labor Day eats in the city to help you and your squad send summer off in style. No more arriving with a bag of chips you picked up at Duane Reade at the last minute. Show up with one of these picks instead, and you’ll be the hero of the long weekend. The best part? They’re all available on Grubhub, to be delivered right to your door!