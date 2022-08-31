This post is a sponsored post by Grubhub.
It seems like just yesterday we were welcoming the first days of summer, and now fall is almost here. But summer isn’t over yet – we’ve still got Labor Day weekend to enjoy!
Whether you’re off to the beach to soak up some summer sun, picnicking in the park, or heading to a rooftop party with friends, we’ve put together a list of some of the best Labor Day eats in the city to help you and your squad send summer off in style. No more arriving with a bag of chips you picked up at Duane Reade at the last minute. Show up with one of these picks instead, and you’ll be the hero of the long weekend. The best part? They’re all available on Grubhub, to be delivered right to your door!
Pig Beach BBQ
Barbecue is a quintessential Labor Day meal, and few places in the city do smoked meats like Pig Beach. The original location is tucked in a sprawling venue overlooking the Gowanus Canal, and they specialize in classic techniques that incorporate flavors from around the world.
You’ll have a hard time deciding between melt-in-your-mouth brisket, finished with a crisp salt and pepper crust, or the rack of baby back ribs with a delicately sweet peach and honey-glazed bark that envelops tender, flavorful meat.
While meats are the star of the show at Pig Beach, the sides don’t play around. The mac and cheese is delightfully creamy, and the cornbread, with a dense yet fluffy texture and fresh corn flavor, is a must-order. Order Pig Beach on Grubhub and we’ll bring the BBQ to you.
Peppa’s Jerk Chicken
Peppa’s has earned a reputation as the best jerk chicken shop in the 5 boroughs, with good reason. The jerk chicken here is exactly what the dish should be – succulent, with charred, crispy skin on the outside and tender meat inside. The chicken platter comes with rice (Oxtail sauce drizzled on the rice? The answer is always yes.) and sweet plantain for a hearty meal.
Opt for the original Jerk sauce for heat that packs a punch or the Pineapple Jerk sauce for a sweet and spicy option with a little kick. Don’t skip an order of the festivals. These fried dough dumplings are great dipped in jerk sauce! With multiple locations in the city, your jerk chicken fix is just an order away on Grubhub.
Marty’s V Burger
Just around the corner from Madison Square Park, you’ll find Marty’s V Burger. This minimalist counter joint serves up the Original World Famous Burger, topped with perfectly melty vegan cheddar cheese, iceberg lettuce, and Marty’s secret sauce for a flavorful combo that will have even your steak-loving friends saying, “this cannot be vegan.” If you’re feeling adventurous, ask about the Secret Menu – there’s a dupe of a certain infamous West Coast burger you won’t want to miss. Satisfy your burger cravings with just a few taps of an app when you order Marty’s V Burger on Grubhub.
La Churreria
Still waiting on your boss to approve your PTO request for a trip to Spain? No worries – La Churreria brings Spanish flavors straight to Nolita. This authentic cafe serves up a variety of empanadas, including chicken, beef, cheese, and vegetable. With a wonderfully flaky crust and unique takes on these classic flavors, the empanadas are excellent, but the churros are where La Churreria shines – obviously.
You name it, and they’ve probably churro-fied it. Snag an order of classic churros con chocolate (the chef’s favorite), or mix things up with a stuffed churro oozing with Nutella, dulce de leche, or matcha. You can even order large churro trays, perfect to bring to a party or picnic in the park. If you’re ready to make your churro dreams come true, order La Churreria on Grubhub today.
Steve’s Authentic Key Lime Pies
Couldn’t make it to the Keys this LDW? Head to Steve’s for the hookup instead. With decadent Swingle frozen key lime treats dipped in 100% Belgian dark chocolate, plus fresh-squeezed key lime pies, Steve’s is a one-stop shop for the best sweet treats this summer.
The pies come in a variety of sizes, from 4-inch personal pies to a classic 10-inch pie…though can’t any pie really be a personal pie if you put your mind to it? We believe in you. If you’re in a sharing mood, grab the Five over Five box, packed with 10 of the mini tarts to liven up any party. It’s worth the trek to Red Hook for these delightfully tangy treats – but the best part is that when you order Steve’s on Grubhub, the pies come to you!
Whether you're craving all the meats or a sweet summer treat, Grubhub has got you covered with the best eats for any of your Labor Day weekend adventures.