The Upper East Side and Upper West Side neighborhoods of Manhattan are home to a wide range of cuisines. However, the diverse offerings in these two neighborhoods are not restricted to the conventional haunts that everyone knows and adores. Here are some of the eateries on both sides of the park that became instant hits. And don't worry, you won’t need to make an almost impossible-to-get reservation to eat these incredible delicacies, you can do so from the comfort of your own home with Grubhub.

WAU on the Upper West Side Sahlil and Stacey Mehta decided to expand to the Upper West Side after years of delighting downtown crowds with Laut and Laut Singapura, their Michelin-starred restaurants. WAU has a generous menu featuring dishes that can't be found anywhere else in the area: savory donuts (crisp on the outside, filled with chicken and shrimp on the inside) and Singapore-style char kway teow with seafood, just to mention a few. WAU is the perfect takeout choice for a night in, with easy delivery via Grubhub. Located at 434 Amsterdam Avenue

Tiki Chick on the Upper West Side The drink menu at this colorful tiki bar stars a long list of fresh, tropical cocktails like Pisco Punch and Takes Two to Mango. The food menu includes a variety of delectable sandwiches, like the spam and cheese with pink wave sauce and the hot honey chicken sandwich with honey Nashville sauce and pickle chips. Order a drink (or two) paired with a couple of delicious sandwiches and bring the party to your living room with Grubhub. Located at 517 Amsterdam Avenue

Miriam on the Upper West Side The fun and casual Israeli restaurant Miriam has been a hit in Park Slope since it opened in 2005. And when the team expanded into Manhattan with a menu full of more of their creative, tasty preparations on Amsterdam Avenue in 2022? Also a big hit! Miriam is perhaps best known for its brunch—the shakshuka is great, as are the burekas. The dinner menu is also a must-try, featuring interesting takes on Israeli classics such as their chicken schnitzel with mashed potatoes. Located at 300 Amsterdam Avenue