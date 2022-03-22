This post is a sponsored collaboration between Grubhub and Gothamist staff.

Chicken wings, the second best part of that essential bird, go beyond fall and football watching– we eat them all year long, and as many as possible, whether Buffalo, Asian, barbecue, jerk, "cheffy," or just straight-up fried. It's by far the best reason to get your hands messy, in our opinion. Plus they work equally well as a snack, as a side dish or starter, or heck, give us a large enough platter and that's all we need for a meal!

And if you do need a special excuse to order a whole stack of wings delivered to your home via Grubhub, just for yourself or for a whole crew, note that March Madness begins this week, which means there are hundreds of hours of exciting college basketball coming up. Why watch your bracket get busted without wings? It's a lot less painful if you're eating a pile of these bird bits from the following variety of local favorites, all available on Grubhub.