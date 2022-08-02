This post is a sponsored article by Grubhub.
When New York City is your home, your definition of a backyard burger is expansive—even if your outdoor space isn’t. Burgers across the five boroughs come in all varieties—delightfully crispy or totally tender; beef or veggie; smaller smash burgers or big bistro-style ones that are almost too big to handle.
Whatever your craving is—Thai Sliders, patties made of Bison, Elk, or Ostrich, or a burger on a ramen bun—there’s a restaurant within city limits to satisfy it. Gothamist teamed up with Grubhub to bring you a list of ten amazing tried-and-true favorites, including some you may not have heard of before.
Blue Collar Burger in Brooklyn
Blue Collar Burger is a casual counter-serve burger joint that opened their Williamsburg location in 2012. Their following has grown exponentially in the last decade and so has their business, now with locations in Bushwick and Cobble Hill. For exiled Californians or anyone with nostalgia for or curiosity about In-N-Out, these little west-coast style burgers are a great stand-in. As the name implies, the food is unpretentious and affordable. You won’t be asked to specify whether you prefer your burger medium or rare. They’re only cooked one way: perfectly. The brisket blend patties are smashed thin and tender and smothered in special sauce. And there is a lot of sauce. It’s a kindness—or really a necessity—that the burgers come wrapped in retro-branded paper, which makes the messy burger a joy to eat. Following their fast-food inspiration, these burgers are just big enough, allowing you to leave room for fries and a milkshake, or—better yet—to justify making it a double.
Flip Sigi in the West Village
Flip Sigi, which translates loosely to “Go Filipino,” is the first NYC Filipino Taqueria. In 2016, Owners Michael Ryan and David Sewell, and celebrity chef Jordan Andino sought a way to bring Filipino food to a wider audience. The result is delicious and creative Filipino-inspired takes on burgers, burritos, tacos, and bowls served out of their cozy West Village outpost with outdoor seating overlooking 7th Avenue South. Their decadent DP Burger comes with one longanisa sausage patty, one all beef patty, a fried egg, and suka spiced vinegar along with all the regular fixings. They also offer their own In-N-Out-inspired creation: the Flip-N-Out Burger, two thinly smashed patties, with a side of special sauce. Ask for a side of the standout Home Run sauce, with habanero, sambal and garlic, and enjoy from the comfort of your own home with delivery from Grubhub.
HipCityVeg in Union Square
Nicole Marquis, founder of the Philadelphia-based mini-chainHipCityVeg, is on a mission to make vegan food convenient, affordable, and approachable for everyone. Judging by the crowds so far at her first NYC outpost, which opened last summer near Union Square, she just might succeed. HipCityVeg offers terrific, plant-based version of fast-food classics like chicken nuggets, milkshakes, and breakfast sandwiches, but the heart of the menu here is the Beyond Beef burgers, including a Ziggy Burger with crisp, smoky tempeh bac'n, and the popular Smokehouse Burger, which comes topped with fried onion rings and BBQ sauce. Totally hits the spot.
Mekelburg’s in Brooklyn
Alice and Daniel Guevara, two native New Yorkers, modeled their Clinton Hill specialty foods shop after beloved Upper West Side neighborhood establishments like Zabar’s and Barney Green Grass. Keeping with that tradition, Mekelburg’s offers the highest quality prepared foods and kitchen products. Tucked behind the beloved house-made babkas and other delicacies, is a gourmet sandwich counter featuring a truly great burger. The aptly named Mekelburger comes on a bed of chips and is topped with American cheese. The dry aged beef smash burger is piled high with slightly unconventional accouterments: onions two ways—pickled and French fried—and a squeeze of mustard with an unexpected hint of tarragon. This burger is exactly what you’d expect from a place like Mekelburg’s—totally delicious and utterly unique – and available via delivery from Grubhub.
Mister Dips Downtown
Andrew Carmelli's superbMister Dips, which has been operating seasonally out of an airstream trailer in Williamsburg since 2016, also has a year-round location at the Seaport District's Pier 17, giving downtown Manhattanites ready access to one of the best burgers-shakes-and-fries meals in town. The basic Single Dip is packed with flavor, a well-charred beef patty topped with melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and pickles, the "fine n' dandy sauce" obviating the need for ketchup. If you really want to stretch your jaw, the Double Dip offers twice as much of the same. There's also the cheesy BBQ Bacon Dip, which is a smoky (thanks to the crisp bacon), spicy (the crunchy slaw), and slightly sweet (the sauce) delight.
Miznon in Hudson Yards and Chelsea
Chelsea Market hosted the first US outpost of this international pita-sandwich chain (the other branches are in Tel Aviv, Melbourne, Paris, and Vienna), and then Hudson Yards got in on the action this past year too. And with good reason–these things are tasy (as does their signature side dish, the incredibly buttery Whole Roasted Baby Cauliflower) but our go-to atMizon is definitely the Folded Cheeseburger, with its uniquely-shaped patty encased in a layer of chewy grilled cheddar, the intensity of the meaty, cheese core balanced out by globs of sour cream, lots of pickles, and, of course, one of their excellent fluffy pitas. Perfection. And to top it all off, these delicious burgers are available on Grubhub.
Mother’s in East Williamsburg
Mother’s, a laid-back burger and craft beer restaurant in Brooklyn, has been an East Williamsburg staple since 2008. There’s a reason this place has weathered the changing of the neighborhood and a global pandemic. The burgers are consistent and classic. When you order one there’s no question what will arrive: a just-thick-enough patty cooked just to your specification, with red onion, lettuce, tomato, and a side of special sauce. The sturdy Martin’s potato rolls are full to the brim, but not the point of bursting. These are hearty burgers that you can put down to attend to your fries (choose from shoestring or sweet potato fries, a salad, or tater tots) without reducing them to shreds. This is important because you’ll want to pick yours up again and again.
Red Hook Tavern in Red Hook
Will Durney's Hometown Bar-B-Cue has been NYC's undisrupted champ in that category for many years now, so it's not surprising that his homage to iconic NYC neighborhood spots, theRed Hook Tavern, would be a big hit as well. The star of the show here is the Dry Aged Red Hook Tavern Burger, a thick, intensely-beefy patty cooked perfectly medium-rare, drenched in gooey melted American, topped with a slice of raw white onion, all on sturdy sesame bun that does its job well. This meal is more than enough on its own, but even better with a tangy Wedge Salad on the side.
Upland in Nomad
Chef Justin Smillie, born and raised in San Berdoo, has been slinging his California love atUpland on Park Avenue South for about eight years, and as far as we’re concerned the star of the show here is the Cheeseburger, a double-patty, avocado-topped wonder. With heaps of shredded lettuce and avocado, sweet and spicy peppadew peppers, there’s definitely a hint of healthy west-coast style. But the hefty grass-fed beef patty and a side of crispy, salty fries make this an indulgence.
