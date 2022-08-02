Blue Collar Burger in Brooklyn

Blue Collar Burger is a casual counter-serve burger joint that opened their Williamsburg location in 2012. Their following has grown exponentially in the last decade and so has their business, now with locations in Bushwick and Cobble Hill. For exiled Californians or anyone with nostalgia for or curiosity about In-N-Out, these little west-coast style burgers are a great stand-in. As the name implies, the food is unpretentious and affordable. You won’t be asked to specify whether you prefer your burger medium or rare. They’re only cooked one way: perfectly. The brisket blend patties are smashed thin and tender and smothered in special sauce. And there is a lot of sauce. It’s a kindness—or really a necessity—that the burgers come wrapped in retro-branded paper, which makes the messy burger a joy to eat. Following their fast-food inspiration, these burgers are just big enough, allowing you to leave room for fries and a milkshake, or—better yet—to justify making it a double.

Blue Collar Burger has three Brooklyn locations –Order Now