There are few foods that are as quintessentially New York as the humble bagel. From the breakfast sandwich at your local bodega to the baker’s dozen you pick up for your colleagues as you make your way back to the office, the city is teeming with eateries that claim to have THE best bagel. No matter where you live, what toppings you like, or whether you prefer your bagel toasted (or not), we have rounded up the tastiest, most unique bagels from each borough that New York has to offer. Just head on over to Grubhub to place your order, sit back, and wait for the deliciousness to come to you.
Utopia Bagels
The team at Utopia Bagels has been serving breakfast and lunch to residents of the Whitestone neighborhood in Queens for over 40 years. The menu is extensive and features nearly two dozen flavors of cream cheese, including several vegan options. You won’t go wrong, no matter what you choose, but the Worth It (lox, cream cheese, red onions, tomatoes, and capers) and the Honey Bee (turkey, Muenster cheese, bacon and honey mustard) are crowd favorites. Pro tip: If you’re not feeling super hungry, you can order almost any sandwich on one of Utopia’s mini bagels to get all of the flavor in half the size.
Utopia Bagels is located at 1909 Utopia Parkway in Whitestone - Order now
Terrace Bagels and Cafe
Situated right next to Prospect Park, Terrace Bagels and Cafe is a great spot to build the perfect picnic before spending the day outside. Or, have breakfast in bed by ordering delivery through Grubhub. The bagels are hand rolled and come in a variety of flavors, including sesame, poppyseed, pumpernickel, egg and everything. If you’re feeling a little spicy, add some jalapeno cheddar cream cheese to your bagel of choice, or satiate your hunger with a Godfather bagel sandwich stuffed with ham, pepperoni, salami, and provolone.
Terrace Bagels and Cafe is located at 222 & 222A Prospect Park West in Park Slope - Order now
Davidovich Bakery
This Lower Manhattan mainstay has multiple locations to take care of all of your bagel needs. We adore the cozy vibe of the Clinton Street store, and this spot excels if you like your bagels on the sweeter side. We’re crazy about the cinnamon raisin, which is anything but standard, and the blueberry is bursting with fresh fruit flavor -- especially toasted with a little butter. If you want a bagel that is as picturesque as it is delicious, head over to Grubhub now and order the rainbow slathered with strawberry cream cheese. You’ll have a satisfying meal, and you’ll make all your Instagram and TikTok followers swoon.
Davidovich Bakery is located at 79 Clinton Street in the Lower East Side - Order now.
Shelsky’s Bagels
The Gowanus off-shoot of this popular Brooklyn eatery is known for creating their own twists on classic flavors. They serve an incredible pretzel bagel, add cracked black pepper to bring some zest and enhance their salt bagel, and for the truly adventurous, they even make a tongue-tingling sichuan peppercorn bagel. Can’t eat gluten? No problem. Shelsky’s offers gluten-free plain and everything bagels as well, so no one has to miss out on a banging breakfast sandwich. No matter which bagel you choose, make sure to order it with the sichuan chili crisp cream cheese for a truly unique, savory, and delectable dining experience.
Shelsky’s Bagels is located at 453 4th Avenue in Gowanus - Order now
Between the Bagel
East meets west at this Queens hotspot that is most known for creating delicious sandwiches by filling water-boiled, hand-rolled New York-style bagels with Korean meats, veggies, and condiments. Neighborhood residents continually argue over the age-old question: Which is better, Soul Meets Bagel (bulgogi beef, egg, and cheese) or DAPS (spicy pork, mozzarella, grilled onions, and grilled jalapenos)? There’s no wrong decision here. Both sandwiches are served with kimchi and Gochujang mayo for a funky and spicy kick. The lines at Between the Bagel can get very long, so plan ahead or circumvent the crowds by getting delivery on Grubhub.
Between the Bagel is located at 31-13 30th Avenue in Astoria - Order now
