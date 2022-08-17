Utopia Bagels

The team at Utopia Bagels has been serving breakfast and lunch to residents of the Whitestone neighborhood in Queens for over 40 years. The menu is extensive and features nearly two dozen flavors of cream cheese, including several vegan options. You won’t go wrong, no matter what you choose, but the Worth It (lox, cream cheese, red onions, tomatoes, and capers) and the Honey Bee (turkey, Muenster cheese, bacon and honey mustard) are crowd favorites. Pro tip: If you’re not feeling super hungry, you can order almost any sandwich on one of Utopia’s mini bagels to get all of the flavor in half the size.

Utopia Bagels is located at 1909 Utopia Parkway in Whitestone - Order now