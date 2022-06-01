This post is a sponsored article by Grubhub.

Is there any New York City institution so versatile as the ubiquitous deli? Ask any New Yorker, and they’ll be quick to describe their favorite local bodega (and the guy behind the deli counter) in great detail. Depending on who you ask, though, the definition of a deli may vary — is it a lunch counter? A corner store? Perhaps it’s a small grocery store which also features a juice bar? There’s no doubt deli’s are the most versatile dining establishments in the city. No matter how you define them, one thing is certain: any version of a deli is sure to have delicious snacks, and solid sandwiches.

There’s no topping those classic deli offerings — chopped cheeses and egg sandwiches are unbeatable — but today, many deli’s have expanded their offerings to cater to evolving tastes. While classic deli fare is available in most bodega’s, in some neighborhood bodega offerings have grown to include vegetarian, vegan, and artisanal offerings. Whether it’s your favorite hangover cure chopped cheese, or a housemade ricotta and pepita sandwich, ordering your deli favorites on GrubHub is the easiest way to satisfy your cravings at any hour.

In fact, deli’s and bodega’s are a key part of the city’s gastronomical ecosystem. They’re an easy way to grab a quick snack, stock up for later, or satisfy your cravings. Deli delivery via Grubhub is a great way to grab these delicious snacks ASAP. We’re rounding up a few special deli’s from Brooklyn to Manhattan to reveal some of the best sandwiches, smoothies, and vegan heroes in the city. Find these deli’s on Grubhub, and watch your bodega favorites appear at your door before you know it!