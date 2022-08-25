This post is a sponsored post by Grubhub.
The Upper East Side might be best known for world-class museums and easy access to Central Park, but here’s a little secret about the neighborhood: It’s also got some solid eats.
Calabrije’s
Every day can be Taco Tuesday for Upper East Siders, ever since Calabrije’s expanded from its original Bushwick location to a second spot on York Avenue in June 2022. The menu at the Mexican-inspired joint boasts a dozen tacos, including classic ground beef, hearty potato and chorizo, zingy chicken tinga, and vegetarian-friendly cactus and mushrooms—all topped with fresh onion and cilantro.
The nachos are the ultimate crowd-pleaser, though. You won’t find neon-yellow cheese sauce here. Instead, Calabrije’s smothers piles of crunchy tortilla chips with melted jack cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, a generous drizzle of sour cream, and jalapeños, for a spicy kick. You can also add on veggies, meats, and even bacon, if you’re feeling extra.
Wash down all that goodness with one of Calabrije’s beloved margaritas, which come in more flavors than there are colors of the rainbow. Hibiscus-mango, passionfruit, raspberry-peach, or classic lime—no matter your margarita flavor choice, you can get delivered to your door with Grubhub.
Lashevet
Falafel pita sandwiches go gourmet at Lashevet, a tiny Middle Eastern fusion restaurant and coffee shop that opened on First Avenue just a few months ago. The fried-to-perfection chickpea fritters come dressed up with fresh greens, smooth hummus, tahini, and muhammara (a spicy red pepper and walnut dip)—all tucked within a warm, pillowy pita. No matter when you order it—or whether you dine in or get it delivered—the falafel proves consistently satisfying, thanks to co-owner Larisa (Lola) Sheihet’s food science expertise.
But falafel is just the beginning of what you’ll find at Lashevet. Throughout the day, the restaurant also serves a robust all-vegetarian menu, including Moroccan Harira soup, tabbouleh salad studded with pomegranate seeds, eggs and avocado toast, and shakshuka. By night, the restaurant begins offering meat and seafood dishes with French flavors (shrimp gratin or chicken breast with mushroom sauce, anyone?). So time your order according to your cravings.
The Migrant Kitchen
Fusion restaurants sometimes get a bad rap, but The Migrant Kitchen proves there’s a right way to mix up foods from different cultures. The restaurant, which opened its Upper East Side location last fall, takes the best of Latin and Middle Eastern cuisines and marries them together to come up with creative twists on old favorites. Think: chicken empanadas, grilled halloumi and chorizo bowls, and carnitas shawarma wraps, just to name a few. But it’s the lamb torta, with succulent slices of sumac-aleppo roasted lamb, black bean spread, pickled jalapeño, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce, and stringy Oaxacan cheese, that has earned a cult following. The Instagram-worthy sandwich is truly love at first bite.
Beyond the food, there’s another reason to love The Migrant Kitchen: its do-good mission. It pays its workers (many of whom are immigrants) a living wage and for every meal sold, The Migrant Kitchen donates a restaurant-quality meal to a needy New Yorker—proving that you can indeed have your cake (or in this case, lamb torta) and eat it, too.
Seamore’s
Upper East Siders, take note: You no longer have to head to Montauk for fresh seafood in the summer. At Seamore’s, which swam up to a new 3rd Avenue location in January 2022, you can tuck into seafood caught no more than 48 hours before it lands on your plate (or takeout container)—so you know it’ll be as good as what you get near the beach.
The fish and chips in particular hits all the right notes: puffy, crispy coating with just the right amount of chewiness, tender and moist fish on the inside, and shoestring fries that are so tasty, they should come with an addiction warning (especially when sprinkled with the accompanying malt vinegar). Plus, it includes a side of pickled veggies for a welcome tang to the meal.
Feeling indulgent? Go for the lobster mac and cheese. The comfort food classic is made with big rigatoni noodles blanketed in a creamy triple-cheese sauce, topped with chunks of Maine lobster, and sprinkled with chives and breadcrumbs. Seamore’s lobster rolls and Baja fish might even make you feel like you’re on vacation.
Aperitivo
No matter how many pizzerias New York has, there always seems to be room for one more, and Aperitivo is among the newest slice-slingers on the Upper East Side. Its traditional Margherita pizza is as tasty as it gets, with a bubbly golden-brown crust, tangy tomato sauce, and dollops of melty mozzarella cheese. It’s the perfect canvas for your favorite toppings (we went for mushrooms and roasted peppers, which did not disappoint!). The restaurant also has an old-fashioned New York pie, a white pizza drizzled with truffle oil, and an upscale prosciutto and arugula pizza that’s sure to impress on date night (hint, hint!).
Obsessed with all things Italian, Aperitivo offers an assortment of fresh-made pastas and entrees, as well. From chicken parm and branzino piccata to spicy linguine vongole and penne alla vodka, the restaurant delivers on any of your cravings for classic Italian-American fare.
